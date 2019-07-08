Brilliant Grangemockler Ballyneale win South Tipperary minor A football tile in stunning fashion

Grangemockler-Ballyneale produced a scintillating performance, demolishing the Cahir challenge in this year’s Sureprint South Minor A Football final, in sun-drenched Monroe last Wednesday evening, winning 3-13 to 0-4.

Confidence would have been high following a two point win over Commercials in their semi-final, and they well and truly put last year's champions to the sword in this encounter, with eighteen points to spare.

An explosive opening ten minutes saw Grangemockler burst into a 2-2 to 0-1 lead.

Livewire Mikey Lyons at full forward created two goals for captain Mark O'Meara and Conor Murphy who both finished emphatically, either side of two Jamie Walsh frees.

Cahir’s Steven Grogan, with a long range free, put his side on the board as Cahir finally found their feet.

Such was Grangemockler’s grip on proceedings early on that they broke for halftime with a twelve point cushion that in no way flattered them.

Before all that, they racked up scores from Jamie Walsh, Mark O’Meara and Mikey Lyons, but the real star performer on view was midfielder Joey Lyons, who dictated affairs, with high fielding, marauding runs, and precise passing.

Cahir simply couldn’t live with the incessant pressure, even though they went close for a goal on nineteen minutes, only for Shane Corcoran to save from Gareth Butler.

Half back Francie Delaney managed Cahir’s second score late in the half, following a great run up field.

(Half time Grangemockler-Ballyneale 2-8 Cahir 0-2).

A Stephen Grogan free immediately after halftime offered the faintest glimmer of hope, but it was well and truly dashed when Grangemockler tagged on three in a row courtesy of Jamie Walsh (2) and Tom Brett.

Cahir in an effort to throw caution to the wind, brought their goalkeeper Killian Halpin outfield in a move that failed to have the desired affect, as Grangemockler pounced for a third goal moments later.

This time it was Tom Brett getting on the end of a great Joey Lyons and Mark O Meara move.

Grogan landed Cahir's fourth and final score from a free on forty six minutes, but the Grangemockler onslaught showed no sign of letting up.

Sean Daly got in on the act with a huge point from distance, before Jamie Walsh and Joey Lyons completed the scorecard, much to the delight of the Grangemockler supporters.

Cahir had their moments but just couldn’t translate their efforts into scores, and ultimately had no answer to a far superior Grangemockler side.

Kevin Grogan and the McDonagh brothers Christopher and Tommy performed best for them on the day, in what was overall a very disappointing showing from the 2018 champions.

The South side maintained their sparkling form in Sunday's county semi-final when they proved much too strong for Ballina, winning 3-17 to 2-5 in the semi-final played at Templemore.

They are now through to the county decider where they will meet Thurles Sarsfields and will fancy their chances of adding to their silvereware.

They are a top class outfit, and are ably served by the likes of Joey and Mikey Lyons, Jamie Walsh, Mark O'Meara and Leon Kennedy.

Grangemockler-Ballyneale: S. Corcoran, S. O'Meara, J. Daly, E. Hanrahan, T. O'Hanlon, L. Kennedy, P. O'Shea, B. Comerford, M. O'Meara (1-3), J. Walsh (0-6), J. Lyons (0-1), C. Murphy (1-0), S. Daly (0-1), M. Lyons (0-1), T.Brett (1-1).

Subs: M. Murray for C. Murphy, C. Meaney for P. O' Shea, D. Lambe for S. Daly

Cahir: K. Halpin, D. Heffernan, E. Wyse, L. Hickey, F. Delaney (0-1), C. McDonagh, J. Buckley, K.Grogan (0-3), O. O'Suilleabhain, T. McDonagh, J. Kiely, G. Butler, J. Fitzgerald, D. Browne, D. Clifford

Subs: T. Molan for G. Butler, C. Kirwan for D. Browne, C. McGrath for J. Fitzgerald

Ref: M. Doyle (Ardfinnan)