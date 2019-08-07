Kilfeacle Tag Rugby Festival on Saturday - all roads lead to Tipperary

In 2015 the loss one of our founding members, club stalwart and dear friend Ger Cooney, saddened Kilfeacle and District RFC. Ger was instrumental in Kilfeacle and District RFC being founded, he was an active club member in all aspects in the running of our club and his family are still very much involved today.

To honour Ger and to be able to remember him each year the Cooney family presented the club with the “Ger Cooney Memorial Cup” and we founded the Ger Cooney Memorial Tag Festival.

This year the Tag Festival will be held on Saturday August 10. We intend on making this day a day a fun filled family day for all members both young and old. There will be activities running all day for our Mini-members at the same time as the Tag games. Kilfeacle and District RFC see this day as the starting of a new season and an opportunity to involve the local community and the Rugby community in what we hope will be not only a Rugby day but also a family day and most of all a fun day!

The overall winning team will receive a prize fund of €500.

Tag Rugby is a non-contact game; it’s all about fun and participation. With a mixed squad of 10 players 7 male 3 female, 7 play on the team at any one time and players are rotated so everyone gets involved. It caters for all adults, regardless of ability.

True to the ethos of the club the day is an inclusive event and anyone and everyone can become involved in our Tag Rugby Festival in many ways.

As a player people can register to play individually and we will find a team for them, or someone can register a team themselves.

As an employer you can register your company team and give them fun and networking opportunities on the day. As a sponsor you can sponsor a team, co-sponsor a pitch or sponsor a game. To enter a team costs €200. You can also co-sponsor a pitch for €50. Sponsor a game for €100. After your on-field tag games you can relax and enjoy a BBQ and refreshments. We will have the presentation of prizes with music and full bar facilities to follow topping off an enjoyable day for all. We would hope that as many past members and players will attend and support the event. It will be a chance for all to catch up with players and members you may not have met with in many years.

We look forward to greeting one and all on Saturday. Registration is at 1.30pm and the competition commences at 2pm.

Camping Facilities Available

Contact 087 7945984 or kilfeaclerfc@gmail.com for details.

You can also see our facebook event page: Ger Cooney Memorial Tag Festival.