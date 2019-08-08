Tipperary's Tommy O'Donnell puts himself in the frame for an Ireland rugby world cup place

Tipperary’s Tommy O’Donnell has put himself in the shake-up for a seat on the plane to the rugby world cup in Japan with his selection for the first warm-up game against Italy at the Aviva on Saturday.

The Loughloher, Cahir man has played just three times for Ireland since the last world cup. He missed out on that tournament when he suffered an injury against Wales and may have thought his international career was over.

His Munster action was also curtailed last season, making just eight appearances for the province following shoulder surgery.

But O’Donnell is noted for his courage and resilience and with injuries to both Dan Leavy and Sean O’Brien, there are places to be won in the Irish backrow for the Japan tournament.

He is joined in the backrow by Rhys Ruddock and Jordi Murphy.

The team is - Jordan Larmour; Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Chris Farrell, Andrew Conway; Joey Carbery, Luke McGrath; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter; Jean Kleyn, Devin Toner; Rhys Ruddock, Tommy O'Donnell, Jordi Murphy.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadgh Beirne, Kieran Marmion, Jack Carty and Mike Haley.