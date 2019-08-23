Football action takes centre stage on Tipperary GAA club scene this weekend

After the euphoria of last weekend’s All-Ireland senior final victory over Kilkenny – bookending the county’s under 20 All-Ireland hurling final against Cork in Limerick on Saturday night will be a full programme of club football championship games at all grades, senior, intermediate and junior, starting tonight (Friday) and running through to Tuesday evening next.

In total seven senior football championship games are down for decision over the coming days.

Tonight there are three: Kildangan v Ballyporeen; Kilsheelan/Kilcash v Aherlow Gaels; Upperchurch/Drombane v Killenaule.

On Sunday Eire Og Annacarty will play county champions Moyle Rovers; while Cahir and Loughmore/Castleiney will go head-to-head.

On Tuesday evening next there are three more senior games to be decided: Arravale Rovers v Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun’s; Moyne/Templetuohy v Clonmel Commercials; and JK Brackens v Ardfinnan.

The full weekend programme of games is as follows:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

County Senior Football Championship - Group 2 Round 2

Boherlahan, 18:45, Kildangan V Ballyporeen. Referee: Tom Loughnane

County Senior Football Championship - Group 3 Round 2

New Inn, 18:45, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Aherlow Gaels. Referee: Sean Everard

County Senior Football Championship - Group 4 Round 2

Littleton, 18:45, Upperchurch- Drombane V Killenaule. Referee: David Grogan

County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 2 Round 2

Clonoulty, 18:45, Clonmel Commercials V Moycarkey-Borris. Referee: Derek O’Mahoney

County Junior (A) Football Championship - Group 4 Round 2

Cahir, 18:45, Moyle Rovers V Ardfinnan. Referee: John Butler

County Junior (A) Football Championship - Group 5 Round 2

Cloneen, 18:45, Clerihan V Ballingarry. Referee: Philip Keane

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

County Senior Football Championship - Group 4 Round 2

New Inn, 14:00, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Moyle Rovers. Referee: John Butler

County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 1 Round 2

O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 17:00, JK Brackens V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Paddy Ivors

County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 3 Round 2

Clonmel Sportsfield, 17:00, Fr Sheehy’s V Rockwell Rovers. Referee: Seanie Peters.

Fixture Notes: Both teams to change jerseys

County Junior (A) Football Championship - Group 2 Round 2

Cappawhite, 17:00, Solohead V Sean Treacys. Referee: Sean Bradshaw

County Senior Football Championship - Group 3 Round 2

Leahy Park, Cashel, 18:00, Cahir V Loughmore-Castleiney. Referee: Tommy Ryan

County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 3 Round 2

Cloneen 18:00, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Clonmel Óg. Referee: Paul Guinan

County Junior (A) Football Championship - Group 1 Round 2

Newport, 18:00, Arravale Rovers V Shannon Rovers. Referee: Philip Kelly

County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 4 Round 2

Clonmel Sportsfield 18:30, Fethard V Carrick Swans. Referee: Brian Tyrrell

County Junior (A) Football Championship - Group 4 Round 2

Cappawhite, 18:30, Emly V Rosegreen. Referee: Fergal Horgan

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

County Senior Football Championship - Group 1 Round 2

Lattin, 18:45, Arravale Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun. Referee: Derek O’Mahoney

Leahy Park, Cashel, 18:45, Moyne/Templetuohy V Clonmel Commercials. Referee: Paddy Russell

Fixture Notes: Both teams to change jerseys

County Senior Football Championship - Group 2 Round 2

Golden 18:45 JK Brackens V Ardfinnan. Referee: Sean Lonergan

County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 1 Round 2

Clonoulty 18:45, Loughmore-Castleiney V Golden-Kilfeacle. Referee: Keith Delahunty

County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 2 Round 2

Borrisoleigh, 18:45, Borrisokane V Cashel King Cormacs. Referee: Seamus Delaney

County Junior (A) Football Championship - Group 1 Round 2

Ardfinnan, 18:45, Cahir V Newcastle. Referee: Liam O’Connor

County Junior (A) Football Championship - Group 3 Round 2

Annacarty, 18:45, Cappawhite V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams. Referee: John Dooley

County Junior (A) Football Championship - Group 5 Round 2

Sean Treacy Park, 18:45, Ballylooby/ Castlegrace V Boherlahan Dualla. Richard O'Connor.

Fixture Notes: Both teams to change jerseys