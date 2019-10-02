Touring South African team visits Carrick-on-Suir rugby club

Carrick RFC's U-15s played touring South African team Riebeeck Vallei at their grounds at Tybroughney last week.

Over the course of the match, the lead changed hands on numerous occasions before the touring side just edged it in the end. Final score was: Carrick-on-Suir 24, Riebeeck Vallei 31.

Both teams went to O’Ceallachain's Pub in Carrick-on-Suir afterwards for a post match meal and had a great evening where many friendships were made despite the intensity of the match.

Carrick scorers were: Tries by Niall Greene, Cormac McKnight (2) and Sam Frisby and two conversions by Tadgh Leane.

Carrick panel: Aaron O’Halloran, Luke Blanca, Sam Frisby, Cormac McKnight, Fionn Gleeson, Tadgh Leane, Ben Moriarty, Niall Greene, Eoin Reid, JJ O Neill, Richard Butler, Eoin Joy, Byron Beukes, Keane Harrigan, Lee Roche, Darragh Jacob, Sean Heffernan and Odhran Barry.

Meanwhile, Carrick RFC's U-16s defeated Cashel by 38 points to 32 in their first team friendly match

They team's opening league match is against Waterford City in Tybroughney next Sunday at 2pm.

Well done to Adam Walsh who scored 2 tries on his debut. There were also tries from Ronan O Connell, Kieran Kinsella, Owen Harrigan (2) and four conversions from Owen.