Tipperary jockey Shane Crosse wins last Group race of the season on Degraves

Cahir jockey Shane Cross and Joseph O’Brien combined to take the final Group race of the Irish season with Degraves, who held Persia by half a length in the Eyrefield Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The son of Camelot looked set for a comfortable success before idling in the closing stages and looks sure to be contesting Group races as a three-year-old next season.

Killenaule rider Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead has made a bright start to the new jumps season and Dancing On My Own had all the right moves for the unstoppable pair in the Casey Cattle Slats Maiden Hurdle at Wexford on Sunday.

The Sean and Bernardine Mulryan-owned five-year-old bolted up by 28 lengths, justifying 8-13 favouritism in the process. The 140-rated hurdler brought some rock-solid novice form to the table from last season – finishing behind the likes of Klassical Dream, Aramon and Buildmeupbuttercup – and belatedly opened his hurdles account after a Galway festival defeat in July.

Donnacha O'Brien, re-routed to Leopardstown on Saturday following the cancellation of Doncaster, stretched his lead over Colin Keane in the title race to five when scoring on one of his five rides – San Pedro in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden for colts and gelding. With only three meetings remaining – Dundalk on Wednesday and Friday and Naas on Sunday – O'Brien looks nailed on to retain in the championship.

Cloughjordan trainer Denis Hogan continued his best ever year with another victory at the Curragh on Tuesday. Conversant, sent off the 5-2 favourite, stretched clear in the closing stages under Joey Sheridan to beat Fugacious by a length and a quarter.