Comeragh College win County Tipperary under 15 schools football title

Comeragh College's U-15 football team defeated Scoil Mhuire of Thurles to win the Co. Tipperary championship, 6-1 to 4-2.

Weather conditions were poor and the match was played in torrential rain. Comeragh College started the brighter of the two teams and controlled the ball for long periods.

The midfield duo of Aaron Costin and Eoin Barry, both from the Kilsheelin-Kilcash club kept the tempo high around the middle.

It was not until midway through the first half that the Carrick on Suir school got the game's first score - a goal from Luke Byrne-Kelly. Scoil Mhuire were dangerous and when they did regain the ball, they broke quickly and created several chances. These attacks, time after time were snuffed out by Byron Beukes, Seán Heffernan and St. Mollerans’ Richard Butler. It was fellow Déise man Richard Skehan (Rathgormack), who helped stop any potential danger from the Thurles school’s lively offence.

Although against the wind in the first half, Comeragh College used the wings to great effect. The Carrick Swan wing backs of Callum Walsh and Lorcan Sullivan flew down the tram lines several times aiding the play of Callum Costello, Pauric Walsh and Byrne Kelly. Scores for the Comeragh College men from Tadgh Leane (a long-range point) and Charlie Finn (a net-buster) later in the first half meant the South Tipperary school led 2-01 to no score at the break.

In the second half, Tadgh Leane was the score creator in chief as he drove from his roving role at eleven to create chances and put Scoil Mhuire on the backfoot. The full forward line of Flynn Doyle (an early replacement for the injured Pauric Walsh), Charlie Finn and Daniel Hartery began to come into the game more. Their teamwork and willingness to create space for each other paid dividends. Goals from Leane, Costello and a second for Finn all but sealed the victory for Comeragh College midway through the second half. But there was a kick in the Scoil Mhuire boys.

After a string of saves from Comeragh College goalie Niall Greene, Scoil Mhuire finally robbed him of his clean sheet. Scoil Mhuire chipped away at the lead but thankfully for Comeragh College, a late goal from substitute Conor McGrath-Long sealed the victory. The score line of 6-01 to 4-02 does not accurately reflect the dominance Comeragh College had through the game. Instead it displays the never say die attitude of the Scoil Mhuire team who kept battling to the final whistle.

Several members of the Comeragh College team will now graduate to the Junior football team, which begin their championship in the new year. They will be hoping to complete the double having won the Munster Junior hurling only a few weeks ago.

Comeragh College Team 1. Niall Greene (Rathgormack) 2. Byron Beukes 3. Richard Skehan (Rathgormack) 4. Seán Heffernan (Grangemockler-Ballyneale) 5. Lorcan Sullivan (Carrick Swan) 6. Richard Butler (St. Mollerans) 7. Callum Walsh (Carrick Swan) 8. Aaron Costin (Kilsheelin-Kilcash) 9. Eoin Barry (Kilsheelin-Kilcash) 10. Luke Byrne Kelly (Carrick Swan) 11. Tadgh Leane (Rathgormack) 12. Callum Costello (St. Mollerans) 13. Pauric Walsh (Portlaw) 14. Charlie Finn (Carrick Swan) 15. Daniel Hartery (St. Molleran's)

Substitutes; Alan Cantwell (Rathgormack) Harry Still (Carrick Swan) Ryan Sullivan (Kilsheelin-Kilcash) Luke Keyes (Kilsheelin-Kilcash) Flynn Doyle, John Brunnock (Kilsheelin-Kilcash) Kevin Kimindiri, Conor McGrath Long (Piltown) Gavin Casey, Sean Brawders (Windgap) AJ Diffily (St. Mollerans).