Tipperary snooker win for John Brogan

With the snooker season now in full swing there was huge anticipation leading up to The Coleman Cup in Tipperary town.

In the heel of the hunt Tim Carey found it a bridge too far to concede thirty points to on-top-form John Brogan.

Both players fought in a closely contested final with the first frame finishing in a black ball win for John.

John is looking forward to next year where he will be going for three in a row.

The next tournament will be the Tipperary Club Cup,