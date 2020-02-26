Tipperary's national hurling league clash with Galway is now fixed to take place on March 8

Tipperary's Allianz National Hurling League clash with Galway is now scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 8 at Pearse Stadium in Salthill (2pm) - the game was previously postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

On Sunday, March 1 proud Ballingarry man Liam Cahill (along with Toomevara coach Michael Bevans) will bring their Waterford team to Semple Stadium, Thurles to take on Liam Sheedy's Tipperary in division 1A of the Allianz National Hurling League (throw-in 2pm).

Waterford have been impressive thus far and are joint-top of the division thanks to their 100% record. Tipp, however, could still force their way into the quarter-finals of the competition should the Premier County get the better of the Déise on Sunday.

