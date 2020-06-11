35th Annual Coillte 10k road race will be very different

Dundrum AC has decided to hold a Virtual run where participants would do the run in the area where they live adhering to HSE Covid 19 restrictions at all times

Wednesday July 1 we would all have been looking forward to the 35th Coillte 10k road race in Dundrum. However the outbreak of the Covid 19 virus means we cannot hold the race in Dundrum this year in the normal format.



Instead the club has decided to hold a Virtual run where participants would do the run in the area where they live adhering to HSE Covid 19 restrictions at all times. The club has decided to give participants the option of Walking, Jogging or Running a 5k or 10k for a donation of €10 per each distance or a donation of €15 for both distances

. The distances are to be completed between Wednesday 17th June and Wednesday 1st July. Entries are all online at the link https://coilltevirtualroadraces.itsyourrace.com//register you have to enter before you do the distance. We would encourage participants to register as early as possible and then do the event in their own time. All participants have to be over 18

The club has decided to donate all monies raised after costs to Tipperary Civil Defence Clonmel who are involved in helping with the Covid 19 pandemic .The Clonmel branch has also provided First Aid cover for the race every year since the first race in 1986.



This year the club has once again linked up with Niall O’Sullivan’s Premier Timing Systems for results data. Participants have a number of options to feed back details of their run to Niall for him to create a result sheet for both distances. See information on this via race flyer on the above link or at Dundrum AC, Premier Timing Systems and other relevant Social Media .

The club is delighted to have Coillte once again as our main sponsor. With Dundrum surrounded by trees and forest trails for running and walking developed by Coillte over the years it’s appropriate that Coillte are involved with us in the healthy sport of running - they have been involved in this race every year since it was set up in 1988.



For Tipperary athletes there is the added incentive of the Tim Crowe Memorial trophy (kindly donated by Dominic Moore) for the fastest Tipperary athlete in the 10k.The present holder been David Mansfield Clonmel.



Michael Hassett St Catherines has had the most number of men’s victories with six wins. While in the women’s race Siobhan O’Doherty Borrisokane is in a class of her own with her twelfth win achieved last year. Kevin Moore is the only local club athlete to have won the race in its 34 year history achieved in 2014. Dymphna Ryan also from the local club has had a hatrick of excellent second places between 2013 and 2015.



The following list is the men and women winners.

1986 John O'Halloran Tipp Town, Kathleen Maher Ballytrasna, 1987 John Fitzgerald Clonmel, Mary Lonergan Reenavana, 1988 Toddy Finn Raheny Shamrocks, Kay O'Sullivan Upperchurch, 1989 Bernard Feery Clonmel, Martina Dorney Thurles Crokes, 1990 Robert Costello Limerick, Kay O'Sullivan Upperchurch, 1991 Michael Hassett Thurles Crokes, Mary Sheehan East Cork, 1992 Robert Costello Limerick, Mary Sheehan East Cork, 1993 Michael Hassett St. Catherines, Mary Sheehan East Cork, 1994 Michael Hassett St. Catherines, Gaile Culleton Thurles Crokes, 1995 Michael Hassett St. Catherines, Marcella Moloney Tullamore Harriers, 1996 Michael Hassett St. Catherines, Siobhan McCormack Emerald A.C., 1997 Daniel Gidumbanda Tanzania, Mary Sheehan Grange Fermoy, 1998 Michae1 Hassett St. Catherines, Mary Sheehan East Cork, 1999 Colm Burke St. Abbans, Mary Sheehan Grange Fermoy, 2000 William Harty K.C.K., Mary Sheehan Grange Fermoy, 2001 Robert Wade Waterford A.C., Mary Sheehan Grange Fermoy, 2002 Pat Byrne Tinryland, Mary Sheehan Grange Fermoy, 2003 Tom Carey Limerick A.C., Rosemary Ryan Bilboa, 2004 Mick Kelly Gowran A.C., Siobhan O'Doherty Borrisokane, 2005 Sandis Bralitis Ballynonty A.C., Siobhan O'Doherty Borrisokane, 2006 Tom Carey Limerick A.C., Rosemary Ryan Bilboa, 2007 Dermot Kearns West Limerick, Madeline Dorney Thurles Crokes, 2008 Jason Fahey Olympic Harriers, Rosemary Ryan Bilboa, 2009 Tommy Evans Gowran, Siobhan O'Doherty Borrisokane.2010 Seamus Power Kilmurray Ibrickane, Siobhan O’Doherty Borrisokane. 2011 Kenneth Rogers St John’s, Rosemary Ryan Bilboa. 2012 Michael Shannon Kilnaboy, Siobhan O’Doherty Borrisokane. 2013 Christopher Bracken Thurles Crokes, Siobhan O'Doherty Borrisokane. 2014 Kevin Moore Dundrum, Siobhan O'Doherty Borrisokane. 2015 Stephen Hunter St Michael’s, Siobhan O’Doherty Borrisokane.2016 Declan Moore Bilboa, Siobhan O’Doherty Borrisokane.2017 David Mansfield Clonliffe Harriers, Siobhan O’Doherty Borrisokane.2018 Freddy Keron Sittuk Kenya, Siobhan O’Doherty Borrisokane.2019 David Mansfield Clonmel, Siobhan O’Doherty