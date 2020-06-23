Is this the first hole in one in Tipperary since we golf back to golf?

Congratulations to Clonmel Golf Club member Rudolf Virdzek – he had a hole in one on the downhill 17th on Sunday last with an exquisite six iron. One to remember for Rudy!

Elsewhere Clonmel Golf Club, the first Player Of The Year event will take place on July 4 with the Members Prize. In an attempt to ensure that members can play at a part of the day that suits them the committee have decided to use a timesheet for this event. The time sheet will be in the hallway from this Friday at 4pm and the draw will take place on Tuesday evening.

Members are reminded that they can enter their own name and a maximum of three others on the time sheet. Please respect other members by not booking multiple groups on the sheet. The time sheet will run from 6.30am to 4.30pm and will be divided in 2-hour slots.

The ladies will also have their nine slots on this day.