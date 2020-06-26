Local athletes cover ‘Mount Everest’ distance in Slievereagh fundraiser

Slievereagh Everest Challenge

Raising funds for Care Bright last Sunday morning was club members Jason Wright and Dariusz Gazdowicz as part of the Glenbrohane take on Everest challenge. Organised by the Glenbrohane Community Association the idea was people climb Slievereagh from sunrise to sunset on summer solstice Sunday with the aim of accumulating the distance to climbing Mount Everest. On a morning that felt more like the winter solstice than the summer solstice, for Jason Wright it was 4am start as he hiked his way to the summit with the sunrise group in his shiny new hiking boots swapped later for the trail runners and round two. At 7.45am it was the turn of Dariusz Gazdowicz not content with running it once, Dariusz took on the task four times covering over 27km and 1,000m elevation.

Hill Training

Last Sunday morning Tom Blackburn had 4 club members out of the bed bright and early for a few hours of hill training. Combaun wood near Anglesborough was the classroom for Aoife Courtney, Kevin Lenihan, Willie O Donoghue and Damien Hoilan to learn the techniques of ascending and descending during hill running. This was followed by a 10k run to put their newly learnt techniques to practice.

Training

We are currently back at training on Tuesday and Thursday nights between 7 and 8 pm for adults only. Our set up has a new framework that we have to incorporate into our training schedule.

After carrying out our meticulous risk assessment our plan going forward now involves having 3 coaches available each Tuesday and Thursday night to have availability for up to 14 athletes per the 3 coaches pods with pre booking essential. Should you have interest in joining us at our training sessions please message us via our social media page Mooreabbey Milers AC on facebook and we will point your running shoes in the right direction. All welcome.