Tipp GAA announces it is going all ticket for cashless club championship

The Tipperary GAA Board has announced details of a new safety first, cashless ticketing arrangement for the FBD Insurance club championships in both hurling and football, which will see supporters having to purchase tickets before entry into any game.

All club matches will be pre-sold ticket only, starting from the football championships which kick off on the weekend of July 17 and the hurling the weekend after.

The details were announced this afternoon at the launch of the FBD Insurance championships in Semple Stadium and those in attendance were told that participating clubs and season ticket holders will be given priority access to tickets with any unsold tickets going on public sale through the Tipperary website every Thursday.

Furthermore, the Board is in discussion with a number of companies with the view to streaming two games each weekend, but no precise information is available on this right now.

Holders of Croke Park Plus Passes, Tipperary County Board Season Pass and Tipperary Concession passes will be given a 24 hour online priority purchase window in advance of each game to claim their ticket for each game. Using technology which was perfected by Future Ticketing for Champions League and ERC Rugby matches, Tipperary Season Ticket Holders will be able to use their card to claim their ticket for one game per day. To ensure full correct contact tracing information is available, the Board season ticket holders, and Concession Pass holders will be asked to register in advance for this service.

Any remaining tickets will be made available through the Tipperary GAA website and social media channels on a first come first served basis on the Thursday before matches.

On match day, tickets from either mobile phones or printouts will be scanned using high tech laser mobile scanners at each venue in order to ensure that full contact tracing information for all attendees will be available to statutory authorities should it be required.

Announcing the new scheme today, Tim Floyd, County Board Secretary said: "We are really looking forward to having championship matches back and to welcoming supporters to all the grounds around the county. Limited capacity means we have to make difficult choices and our priority is to ensure that we create as safe an environment as possible for all our supporters and to absolutely minimise any risk factors. By removing cash, we are reducing a risk of contamination and also minimising the dangers for volunteers on the day and in advance."

Board Chairman John Devane said that some people will be disappointed as a result of the limited capacity but said that the Board have worked tirelessly to source the safest and most flexible system available." I would like to thank Ronan Burns and all at Future Ticketing for giving us the benefit of their software and also their experience which stretches from Champions League matches to the National Ploughing Championships and includes ticket sales in 140 countries."

Michael Berkery of FBD Insurance wished the Board well for the smooth running of the championships and said that the GAA had displayed great leadership during the lockdown, and a remarkable capacity to cope with the extraordinary circumstances which faced each and every community in Tipperary. FBD Insurance is delighted to be associated with such an organisation, he said.