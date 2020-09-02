Tipperary senior camogie semi-finals set for next weekend

Tipperary Camogie Senior Quarter finals

Drom-Inch 0-22 Toomevara 1-06

Drom-Inch saw off a determined Toomevara side by 13 points in the Ragg on Friday evening to book their place in this year’s county semi-final. The full-time score doesn’t do justice to the amount of procession the Toome girls had or how difficult they made life for the county champions. In the end Drom had more fire power up front and their experienced backline led by Aoife McGrath ensured Toomevara were never going to manage enough scores to defeat the champions. It was all square on 15 minutes with both teams registering 3 points apiece from placed balls. The game never really sprung to life and the stop start nature of the game kept both sets of free takers busy.



For Toomevara centre back Mags Quigley was excellent throughout while on the wing Gemma McCarty and Siobhan McGrath had a great tussle. Sisters Shauna and Jill Ann Quirke alternated in and out with Shauna starting at full-forward and Jill Ann at midfield. Elaine Young wearing no 11 spent most of the game out at midfield or back helping or half backline. Her workrate was immense and she covered huge ground. Every time a Drom player got near the ball they were swamped by green and yellow jerseys. However Drom began to exert themselves more in the second quarter and although they had to earn every score they began to fire over the points to open up a 7 point lead at the break 11 points to 4. In the second half Eimear McGrath continued to score from frees (finishing the game with 13 in total) while Joanne Ryan powered into the match when she was moved to centre forward. Drom-Inch were in search of a goal throughout the game but couldn’t find a way passed Paula Ryan in the goals. In the end it Toomevara who raised the only green flag of the hour when substitute Laura O’Meara broke the deadlock to leave the final score 0-22 to 1-6.



Cashel 2-13 Anacarty 1-13

Cashel played with a slight wind advantage in Leahy Park, Cashel on Friday August 28th. An early Caoimhe Perdue goal and Karin Blair points set Cashel on their way. Anacarty kept plugging away and went in at halftime only 1- to 0-7 in arrears. Eibhlís McDonald put Anacarty ahead briefly at the 2nd water break but Cashel replied with points from Caoimhe Perdue and an Orla o Dwyer effort from the sideline. Siobhan o Niell pointed a huge free to level the game as we hit the 30th minute of the second half. Soon after though, Grace Moloney put Anna Fahie through who sprinted in on goal to finish to the net and secure Cashel a late semi-final spot. A hugely entertaining exciting game in which both teams did enough to win.

Tipperary Senior Camogie Semi-finals Preview

Drom-Inch v Cashel

Sunday 6th Sept @12 noon, County Camogie Grounds, The Ragg

Drom-Inch Manager: Pat Ryan

Key Player: Niamh Treacy - a powerhouse in the centre of the field Niamh had a fantastic 2019 establishing herself on the Tipperary senior team and winning her first senior county title. Drom will look to Niamh to dominate at midfield. She also always drops back to help the defence when needed while popping up with a few long range scores to help her forward line. If Cashel are to win on Sunday they will have to find a way to stop the Drom-Inch midfielder.

Cashel Manager: Ger Browne

Key Player: Orla O’Dwyer – a household name as a Tipperay camogie player and ladies footballer and now Aussie Rule star Cashel need Orla at her very best on Sunday . No one can match her with pace when she takes flight with her trademark runs down the wing which nearly always result in a score. Cashel also have the option of deploying her further out the field where her fitness will also come to the fore. Drom will have their work cut out keeping Orla at bay.

Talk of serious championship contenders began to surface about Cashel 4 weeks ago when the result of their opening group game was heard Cashel 1-13 Burgess/Duharra 1-16. Despite the loss 1-13 was impressive scoring against a formidable Bugess/Duharra outfit. It’s worth noting that very few teams have come within 3 points of them in the last decade. A win over Silvermines and Toomevara in their remaining group games meant the west Tipp team finished 2nd in the group . This set up a quarter final meeting with Annacarty. In the meantime they suffered a serious hammer blow with the loss of Sorcha Ryan in defence. Drom-Inch topped their group with 3 wins from 3 to face Toomevara in their quarter final where they emerged victorious 0-22 to 1-06. They have looked solid in defence throughout their campaign this year with the half backline of Maurean Ryan, Aoife McGrath and Eimear Cahil in particular, impressive. In midfield Niamh Treacy and Mary Burke bring a real physical presence. Up front Eimear McGrath has delivered with placed balls and has also scored 5 goals in the 4 games to date. While former and current Tipperary players Joanne Ryan and Miriam Campion will cause any defenders trouble. For Cashel the O’Dwyer sistrs Orla and Aine are blessed with pace and power and are constantly fouled or produce a score when attacking. Aine will likely start in midfield with Orla on the wing. Centre forward Caoimhe Perdue is in excellent form at present and finished with 1-06 (0-6 from frees) in the quarter final. Inside Karin Blair relishes a quick low ball into her corner while Anna Fahie will be full of confidence after her superb winning goal against Annacarty. The manner of their win against Annacarty in the quarter final with a late goal and never say die attitude will give this young Cashel side lots of confidence going into face Drom-Inch. Keeper Aoife O’Brien and centre back Ciara Dwan will look to lead their defence on Sunday.

On paper Drom have the much more experienced and settled side which will make them many peoples favourites. They are a team with lots of quality hurlers who also showed in last year’s county final especially unbelievable work-rate, hooking and blocking at every opportunity and the ability to win the ‘dirty ball’. How will they fare against a younger and in some aspects a speedier Cashel side? Will they have too many score getters in attack for the Cashel defence? If the full forward line of Miriam Campion, Joanne Ryan and Eimear McGrath get enough supply it’s hard to see them being bet. However Cashel will relish that challenge and the opportunity to reach a senior county title. Perhaps they may even have the greater hunger. So many unknowns and so much to be revealed come 12 noon on Sunday. We can’t wait!!



Clonoulty v Burgess/Duharra or Nenagh

Sunday 6th September, County Camogie Grounds, The Ragg @4pm

Going to print Clonoulty Rossmore’s opposition in the other county semi-final was still not decided. Burgess/Duharra and Nenagh’s quarter final clash was postponed due to a bereavement and was to take place on Monday evening. Burgess/Duharra will be hot favourites having topped their group with 3 wins from 3 .

Clonoulty Rossmore Manager: Kieran Hammersley

Key Player: Cait Devane – A Tipperary stalwart for years Cait Devane is Clonoulty’s key player. As often is the case with key players, the best position to play Cait is the question? Like Galway’s Joe Canning, at the edge of the square Cait is unmarkable with the right delivery. If supply isn’t forthcoming then she can be wasted in there! A terrific centre forward Cait can score from deep and from the trickiest angles. A master at placed balls she also loves to link up the play between defence and attack. How the opposition deal with Cait’s influence will have a big bearing on the outcome on Sunday.

Clonoulty Rossmore will be determined to win their semi-final and get back to a senior county final. A great campaign in 2018 saw them reach the final where an awesome Burgess/Duharra swept them aside on the occsssion and marched onto victory. Clonoulty will have learnt so much from that experience and if they were to win on Sunday and reach the final they will be hard to stop. Cait Devane is a key player in attack alongside Casey Hennessy and Eimear Bourke. Tipperary defender Eimear Loughman features at midfield while Clodagh Quirke will lead the defence. A huge game is needed by all 15 players and both Burgess/Duharra or Nenagh will know that a battle is in store.

Burgess / Duharra and Nenagh bot have many key players in their ranks. Nenagh have Grace o Brien and Hazel McAuliffe on the Senior / intermediate County panel and Caroline Browne is a superb goal-getter. Burgess / Duharra have Jenny Grace, Gemma Grace, Ciara McKeogh, Cairdha Maher, Caoimhe Mahe and Ciara Houlihan all with vast county experience.



Intermediate Camogie Round-up.

Thurles Sarsfields 7:21 Borris 1:05

On Saturday afternoon in the outside field in Thurles, the Sarsfields secured their place in this years intermediate county final. Borris Ileigh have lost a number of key players over the last two years to foreign lands and are rebuilding a young team at the moment. Nicole Walsh and Juileann Bourke gave everything for 60 minutes for Borris but the Sarsfields team proved too strong on this occasion. Sarsfields sharp shooter Sarah McKevitt got the Thurles side off to the perfect start with a goal in the first minute of play. Sarah Stakelum made no mistake when given the chance and rattled the net a further two times. Nicole Walsh took an opportunity when it arose from a 21yard free to score a goal. The ball was initially saved by Sars corner back Aoife Butler but deflected over the line. The Sarsfields full back line proved to be a great wall of defence and made scoring very difficult for the Borris women. Niamh McCormack has settled into her new roll at full back well following Catriona Skehans departure to work abroad. The Sarsfields subs introduced at half time brought a fresh approach with further scores coming from sisters Aoife and Aisling Dwyer. Borris will look to rebuild ahead of their final round next weekend.

Shannon Rovers 2:09 Kilruane MacDonaghs 0:12

On a bright Saturday evening in Ballinderry, Shannon Rovers faced neighbours Kilruane MacDonaghs. Both teams wanted the win in what we knew would be a hard-fought battle. Both teams had secured wins but had also suffered defeats to Thurles. Once again Rovers looked to club stalwarts Sabrina Larkin and Aoife McLoughlin to keep the score board ticking over. Laura Lenann got a well earned goal for the Rovers side in the first half with Aoife McLoughlin getting a second in the second half. Kilruane had a great win on Wednesday night over Borris and probably felt the effects of the two games in one week. They will be looking for a win this weekend against Newport this weekend which would see them secure a semi final place and a second chance against Shannon Rovers who look to have also secured a semi final place if they beat Borris on Saturday. Kilruane will be looking for big performances from Laura Shinners and Roisin Cahill.



Borris Ileigh 1:13 Kilruane 3.8

Following a refixture Kilruane travelled to Borris on Wednesday night which proved to be a great battle between the north clubs. Kilruane came out on top by the smallest of margins with a single point between the two teams. Borris looked to county star Nicole Walsh and mid fielder Avril Ryan to lead the maroon and white team to a much-needed victory but Kilruane had other intentions and really want to go the extra step at least in this years championship. The magpies have reached the semi final stage for the last two years. Kilruanes three goals secured the win for them in a great game.



Junior A Update:

Fethard 0-04 Knockavilla 4-13, Drom 6-09 Boherlahan 2-11

Moneygall 1-09 Cahir 2-18, Ballina Moneygall

Kiladangan Holycross

Group 2 has been completed with Knockavilla’s big win against Fethard securing them top spot and Drom overtaking Boherlahan for the 2nd Championship semi spot on score difference. Drom really targetted Boherlahan’s superior score difference seeking goals throughout their game in the Ragg GAA grounds and coming away with a score of 6-09.

In Group 1, Cahir still remain unbeaten and favourites to qualify from this group after a Friday night win over Moneygall in Moneygall but Moneygall bounced back with an away win in Ballina on Sunday August 30th. Next weekend we have two remaining fixtures:

Cahir v Kiladangan , Moneygall v Holycross both 11am September 6th.



Tipperary Camogie Under 16B Final

Moycarkey 5-11 Cahir 2-08

Moycarkey raised their game to a new gear in the second half to win the County Under 16B title on Wednesday, August 26th in the Ragg Camogie Grounds. Moycarkey threatened to dominate this game from the start but Cahir stubbornly battled all the way. Michelle Flanagan at 13 scored a first half goal and two nice points but two goals from Cahir full forward kept Cahir in this game. Kate Ralph (Moycarkey) and Sarah Finnane (Cahir) had a great battle around midfield and Cahir might regret missing a few frees before halftime. Niamh Costigan and Emily Coffey made some surging runs at the Moycarkey defence to unsettle them.

In the second half Moycarkey had too much scoring power and a very solid defence. A goal and a point in quick succession from Alessia Kearney stretched Moycarkey’s lead and full forward Shauna Flanagan scored a lovely flicked goal. Leah Flannery scored several Cahir frees in the second half but Moycarkey were too far ahead as the game edged to a close. Rachel Ralph’s long range free-taking put Moycarkey on many attacks with one effort deflected into the goal. Congratulations to Moycarkey and Emma o Sullivan who received the County B Cup from sponsor William Linehan, Holyhill Plastering.



Tipperary Camogie County Under 16C Final

Thurles Sarsfields 6-12 Newport/Ballinahinch 1-11

Newport began this final in blistering fashion scoring 1-02 before Chloe Shorley steadied the ship for Sarsfields with an early goal. Aoife o Dwyer and Maria Ralph added two more ‘Sars’ goals with an Ava Rock (Newport) point helping Abbie Linehan’s scoring efforts for Newport. Clara Collins Newport was having a great battle in midfield with Thurles Intermediate Aoife o Dwyer with Thurles gaining the edge in the middle as Robyn Fanning dominated in the air and Lucy Purcell showing great touches. Rebecca o Mara helped out the Sars defence with Caoimhe Stakelum and Chloe Shorley adding second half goals to guarantee victory. Some great saves by the Newport Ballinahinch goalkeeper Emily Hurley kept the Thurles score down but they ran out 16 point winners in the end. Thanks to Under 16 sponsor, William Linehan, Holyhill Plastering who presented the cup to Thurles captain Robyn Fanning after the game.



Fixtures - Under 16A COUNTY FINAL

Cashel take on Anacarty on Thursday September 3rd at 6.15pm in the Ragg Camogie Field in the Under 16A final. Cashel will be favourites having won their round robin games but also have Lillie and Anna Fahie, Katelyn Downey, Grace Moloney and Ella o Dwyer having gained senior championship experience this year. Anacarty have Orla o Brien and Shauna Heffernan leading the way and will hope to pull off a shock against Cashel having lost to the same opposition at u14 level in 2018.

Under 14C Semi Final Fethard v Toomevara Sept 1st in Ragg

Under 16c Shield Final Holycross v Clonoulty 6.30pm Ragg August 30th.

Under 14A Semi: Silvermines v Ballybacon 2.30pm in Boherlahan Sept 5th