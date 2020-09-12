Eire Og Anacarty hurler survive the drop as they defeat Burgess

Burgess will compete in the Seamus O'Riain Cup in 2021 while Anacarty will continue in the Dan Breen Cup

Eire Og Anacarty 1-17

Burgess 0-16

Eire Og Anacarty retained their Dan Breen Cup status with a hard fought victory over rivals Burgess in the FBD Insurance relegation battle this afternoon.

This game came down to a story of penalties - Burgess missed one in the first half when Stephen Murray shot wide of the mark, but Anacarty didn't when their chance came in the 22nd minute of the second half and goalkeeper Darragh Mooney made the long trek upfield to blast home.

That score put four points between the sides and if Burgess had designs on getting back on terms they needed to find a goal. However, a green flag eluded them all day long and as time ran out, they were unable to rescue their Dan Breen status with a major.

It had been advantage Anacarty at the half way mark by 0-10 to 0-8 - half of the west sides scores coming from play from impressive full forward Donal O'Dwyer. But, Anacarty had scored the last four points of the half through Stephen Murray (2), Donagh Maher and Dinny Crosse, and they looked to be in the better position, with the wind at their backs for the second half.

Anacarty though, dug deep, and they were still in front by a point at the second water break, with Mooneys penalty goal giving them real impetus. Burgess did all in their power to get back at them, but they could not break the western defence and came up short on the day.

Anacarty survive then and Burgess drop down to Seamus O'Riain Cup next season - a competition they won back in 2018 when they defeated Moycarkey Borris in the final.