GAA suspends minor and u20 grades leaving Tipp teams in abyss

The Tipp lads had both won their first round ties and were awaiting games next week as were the minor footballers

The Tipperary minor and u20 hurling and football teams are to have their seasons suspended following a decision by the GAA to abandon underage competitions.

The senior grades will continue as planned for the time being under the elite sport ruling.

Tipperary's minor hurlers were due to play Waterford in the Munster semi-final in Pairc Ui Rinn on Friday week, while the minor footballers were to play Clare on Saturday next in Semple Stadium. Both have now been postponed, while the u20's clash with Waterford fixed for the Bank Holiday Monday is also gone.

This news will come as a big blow to the teams and managements who had put a lot of work into their preparations, but the GAA has taken the decision in the interest and safety of its players, officials and the public at large, in a bit to stop the spread of Covid-19.