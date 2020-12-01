Billy Morrissey pens a ne song for Tipperary footballers

Well known singer songwriter has taken to the pen to honour the Tipp footballers winning of the Munster Final

Well known Tipperary singer songwriter Billy Morrissey has penned a new song Tipperary All the Way to honour the achievements of the Premier County footballers who won the Munster Final, by beating Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

The Banhsa native was thrilled with the victory which bridged an 85 year gap and decided to pen a song to the air of the old ballad Brennan on the Moor.

The words are:



Come all you sporting people

And listen to me now

I’ll tell a tale of glory

From the homes of Knocknagow.

I’ll sing of when Footballing men

They filled my heart with pride

And won the Munster final

Down by the famed Lee side.

Chorus;

It’s Tipperary all the way,

Tipperary all the way.

Let’s hear it for the Premier boys

Tipperary all the way!

From Nenagh down to Carrick

Kilsheelan to Roscrea.

The heroes of Tipperary

We’ll celebrate today.

Since ‘35 we’ve waited

At last our time has come

They brought the Munster trophy

To their Tipperary home.

Chorus:

It’s Tipperary all the way...

Comerford, Kiely, Casey,

O’Brien , Quinliven too

Maher, Fox, and Feehan,

All showed what they could do.

The Kennedys and O’ Shaughnessy,

O’Riordan standing tall

Campbell, Fahey, Sweeney

Heroes one and all.

Chorus:

It’s Tipperary all the way....

Forever in my memory

I’ll think about this day.

And Proudly I’ll remember

At home or far away.

When our boys from sweet Tipperary

To Cork city they went down,

They beat the mighty Rebels

And won the Munster crown.



Chorus:

It’s Tipperary all the way...



Always we’ll remember too

A hundred years today,

Mick Hogan from Grangemokler

Died on the field of play.

Shot down by British forces,

Those heartless Black and Tans

May God forgive their cruel deeds

Committed in our Land.

Chorus:

It’s Tipperary all the way...