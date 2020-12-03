Tipp will have to produce another massive performance to beat Mayo

The Tipp boys will be back in the more traditional blue and gold jersey for this game, but returning to Croke Park will still be an emotional pilgrimage, coming 100 years after their fellow exponent of the game, Michael Hogan of Grangemockler, was felled and killed on Bloody Sunday by the Black and Tans.

Going back to the last two meetings of Tipperary and Mayo in the senior football championship, there were definitely spells in those games when it seemed as though the Premier County could actually cause a big upset.



Tipp had enjoyed periods of dominance in both games, played at Croke Park and in Semple Stadium, but they failed to turn their possession into scores and when Mayo made their game breakthoughs, there was no stopping the western machine. Chance gone.



However, as David Power boards the bus with his charges on Sunday for Croke Park and the All-Ireland semi-final, he does so in the knowledge that his team is in a far better place than either of the other two outfits.



For starters, they are Munster champions - the first Tipperarysenior football team to be so-called since 1935. This was no fluke either - Tipperary were good for their victory over Cork having played some brilliant football, defending stoutly and kicking seventeen points in the process. They also fashioned a goal which was very questionably ruled out

Secondly, Tipperary know full well that they have the capability to mix it up with Mayo. They have been there and were perhaps slightly over-awed at times. And yet, they were still very competitive, eventhough in that previous All-Ireland semi-final clash, they lost Robbie Kiely to a black card very early in the game.



The last thing you need against a team like Mayo is to be chasing them up a hill. Even without the presence of their fanatical supporters cheering them on from the stands, they are a team which feeds on energy, and these days they are creating their own energy by the manner in which they play - they were very impressive in the provincial semi-final and swept aside a Roscommon side fancied to give them enough of it.



Without doubt, there are a lot of various stars aligning this season and while Tipperary would certainly like to believe that those starts may well have a blue and gold hue, the fact of the matter is that Mayo also feel very good about their All-Ireland prospects - the fact that Dublin would not have the Hill 16 army behind them for a final, were they to get there, is a big element alone.



Now Mayo won't be thinking beyond next Sunday, no more than Tipperary would be. But still, as the back of their minds, they must harbour ambitions of making it to the final in what is a very unique campaign. If their eyes are not totally focused, it will afford Tipperary an opportunity, and if that chance presents, the Premier men must take it.



Tipperary football supporters would like to think that their men are better equipped than ever to take their chances. The return of Colin O'Riordan to the fray has certainly been a major, unexpected boost, but the inclusion of Steven O'Brien after injury who had a massive Munster Final, is also very significant, especially since Jack Kennedy is still struglling with a calf problem - he might be OK to feature at some stage on Sunday.



Liam Casey is playing great stuff too at midfield while the half back line of Bill Maher, Kevin and Robbie Kiely love to go forward and offer support to the attack.



Then, there is the industry of Brian Fox, the scoring feats of Michael Quinlivan and the work ethic of Conal Kennedy. The above mentioned personnel form the nucleus of the crucial middle third where most games are won or lost now. Controlling this sector of the field is what Mayo do best - it helps them to create the kind of attacking platforms they thrive on. So, if Tipperary are to have an impact in this game, they will need to get a stranglehold in this area of the field, or at least break even with the Mayo lads. That won't be an easy task, but the great thing is that Tipeprary are well used to facing mountains and their attitude is to take it one step at a time on the incline, rather than trying to leap up over the boulders.



The Tipp boys will be back in the more traditional blue and gold jersey for this game, but returning to Croke Park will still be an emotional pilgrimage, coming 100 years after their fellow exponent of the game, Michael Hogan of Grangemockler, was felled and killed on Bloody Sunday by the Black and Tans. The side have used history to inspire them in the present, and no doubt Mick Hogan will cross their minds again on Sunday when they tog out in the stand named after him. If that helps to give them an extra per cent in terms of performance, then great.



This will be a massive game for Tipperary - All-Ireland semi-finals do not come around too often for our footballers. But, at the same time, it is just another game and it is there to be won. Perhaps the lack of attendances at these games levels the playing field somewhat and helps to emphasise the fact that, yes, this is just another game.



Albeit the biggest game in the lives of most of those who will don the blue and gold on Sunday afternoon.