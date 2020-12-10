Secretary and Treasurer roles still to be filled on West Tipp GAA Board

The 92nd Annual Convention of West Tipperary GAA took place via Microsoft Teams on Sunday evening last.



Chairman of the Board Michael Ryan C, gave his second address to convention.

“2020 has been a year like no other as far as the GAA is concerned”. He said the resumption of matches with limited attendances and behind closed doors following the Covid lockdown led to a lot of extra work for club secretaries, with lists of extended panels and the supply of limited tickets to a demanding public. With tickets for all matches in the County championship being sold online, it led to scanning devices and Covid officers becoming the norm. The West division had not yet gone the scanner route due to significant expense in purchasing the equipment.



He covered the West teams in the various County championships, congratulating Arravale Rovers on claiming the County Minor B Hurling Championship while Cashel King Cormacs were beaten in the County Minor A decider.

In Football, Rockwell Rovers claimed the County Intermediate Football Championship title following victory over Grangemockler/Ballyneale and he welcomed them back to the Senior ranks for 2021.



In regard to the reporting of the Divisions games he said “We are blessed to have John O’Shea as our PRO ably assisted by Francis Coughlan. Between them they report on almost every game involving teams from the division in west games or county series”. This has resulted in great coverage on local media outlets, The Nationalist, The Tipperary Star, Tipp Mid West radio and Tipp FM. He also had a special mention for Stevie O’Donnell who was always on hand with his dictaphone. Live streaming became the buzz word during the year and he thanked all for making this possible.



He also gave special mention to the competitions sponsors and in an era of attendances and behind closed doors games, their contribution was vital.

He praised the CCC for their efforts during the course of the year, getting over the 90 games played in a very short time frame.



He paid tribute to the outing Secretary and treasurer, Michael McCarthy and Michael Devlin who have completed their five year term. He said it was very easy to be Chairman with these two men at his side along with an excellent CCC. He wished the West candidates at County Convention the best luck, Michael McCarthy (Public Relations Officer), Tom Dawson (County Vice Chairman) and Michael Devlin (Asst. County Treasurer).



He also congratulated Fergal Horgan on being announced as the referee for this years All Ireland Senior Hurling Final between Limerick and Waterford.

He paid tribute to the Tipperary County Senior Football team on their victory over Cork on what was an historic occasion.



Secretary's Report

Michael McCarthy also presented his fifth report as Secretary of the board.

“2020 is a year that will long in the memory and not for the right reasons. Phrases such as “The New Normal”, “Social Distancing”, and the dreaded “Positive Test” have all become products of a year that has been ruined by the Pandemic that is Covid 19. However, one shining light throughout it all has been the GAA and the bedrock of the association “The Club”. He praised the clubs for their effort during the lockdown for their voluntary effort and their effort to help and assist the elderly and the immunocompromised.



The club also shone through on the playing fields, with the club the first game on the field following the lifting of the lockdown restrictions. “with no calls for club month or 13 day rules the clubs of the Division and the County got to play unimpeded by intercounty training or games from June to September. A wonderful time for the club players of the association”.

He stated that if there were positives to be taken out of the year in GAA terms it is the advent of the split season. “A separate timeframe for Intercounty and Club that can only benefit all from players to management teams to administrators trying to make the fixtures”. Players have been looking for a settled club season and fixture list for some time and he hopes that a motion going to Congress in February 2021 will make the split season a permanent fixture in the GAA calendar.



Following the resumption of games, the County Executive had “decoupled” the divisional Senior and Intermediate Hurling championships from the County championship for 2020. Still being in the midst of a pandemic this has been extended for 2021. He stated “that this is by no means an ideal solution but a necessary one in 2020 when the time was limited”. He added with the likelihood of the Intercounty season going first in 2021 he believes that there is a possibility of the link being re-instated for the 2021 Championship. He added that once Croke Park send out their schedule for the year ahead this should be looked at.



He also went through the various competitions and congratulated Arravale Rovers on the County Minor B Hurling Championship success and Rockwell Rovers taking pride of place on winning the County Intermediate Football Championship title. The Division managed to finish six competitions during the course of the year.



Arravale Rovers were the only West team not to be involved in the Senior Football relegation and while they finished second there was no quarter finals. He hoped this would be remedied in 2021. He said “It is totally unfair on all teams in the Senior Football and also in Intermediate championship to have only one team progressing from the group stage and I know our two reps to management committee spoke out against this”.



He said it was a tough year for Galtee Rovers who were relegated in both Senior Football and Intermediate Hurling and he hoped Galtee Rovers would be back to the fore in the not too distant future.



On the Intercounty scene he praised West reps who trained so hard to make the County panels. The Tipperary Senior Footballers have been the success story with Division three status secures before victories over Clare, Limerick and Cork respectively to claim a first Munster SFC title since 1935. Both Brian Fox and Alan Moloney were part of the panel. After 13 seasons it was just reward for Brian for the efforts he puts in every time he wears the Blue and Gold.



He complimented the GAA on the tasteful remembrance of the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Croke Park on November 21st. He also complimented the Bloody Sunday remembrance Committee under the Chairmanship of Seamus McCarthy for the brilliant work and programme of events.



He thanked the sponsors of the Divisional competitions and urged all members the importance of looking after our local business.



He thanked all the members of the CCC for their help over a difficult year and his fellow officers in the Division for their help and support. The Division had completed 202 games in 2019 but did very well to complete 92 games in the year past. He once again complimented Michael Devlin on keeping a close eye on the Divisions finances and took the opportunity to compliment Michael Ryan on his 2nd year at the helm.



He also took the opportunity to thank the Members of the County Board for their help in 2020, especially to Chairman John Devane who has now completed his three year term, Secretary Tim Floyd, Treasurer Michael Power, Vice-Chairman Joe Kennedy who now steps up to the role of County Chairman and CCC Secretary Tom Maher.



He thanked the PRO team of John O’Shea and Francis Coughlan for the coverage of the divisions games. “All our games get the coverage they deserve and our presence online and in the papers is the envy of all the other divisions”.



He remembered all Gaels that have gone to their eternal reward during 2020. Ar Dheis Lámh Dé Go Raibh A nAnamacha.

Finally, he sincerely thanked all 15 clubs in this divisions for their support and trust his five years as Secretary. “It has been a pleasure to act as your Secretary”. It was an honour to represent Cappawhite and the fifteen clubs.

He wished all a Happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year and looked forward to seeing all in 2021 on the playing fields of West Tipperary and all the success they deserve.



Treasurer’s Report

Michael Devlin gave his fifth set of accounts to the board which showed an excess income over expenditure of €6,671. As expected, Gate receipts were quarter of the previous year due to the restrictions in numbers at the games. Expenditure was reduced in line with the games played.



He thanked his fellow officers and all the clubs of the Division for their support and giving him the opportunity to be treasurer of the Division for the last five years.

Tom Dawson who is going for the position for County Vice Chairman addressed delegates wishing both Michael McCarthy and Michael Devlin the best of luck in their respective elections. Outgoing County Board Chairman John Devane and incoming County Chairman Joe Kennedy addressed Convention



Motions

Four motions were brought to the convention on the night.

That the West Junior B Hurling Championship games be played on weekends rather than mid week - this will be passed to the CCC as a recommendation.

In accordance with rule 6.17 T.O. 2020 & Age-Grade Policy clarification (Email November 13th 2020 the proposal that Tipperary GAA play competition at U21 Age-Grade in 2021 was brought by Cappawhite. This will be going to County Convention on December 15th.



In accordance with rule 6.17 T.O. 2020 & Age-Grade Policy clarification (Email November 13th 2020). We propose that Tipperary GAA play competition at U19 Age-Grade in 2021. This motion too was brought forward by the Cappawhite club and will be going to County Convention on December 15th.

Confirm that the existing link between the West and County Championship will remain for 2021 – status quo. This motion was also brought by Cappawhite. Outgoing Chairman John Devane added that this would not be discussed until January. It is hoped by Mid December that the GAA will know the intercounty/club structure going forward and then a decision could be made.



Election of Officers

Nominations forms will issued to clubs for the role of Secretary and Treasurer. It had been hoped both Michael McCarthy and Michael Devlin could stay on for an extra-year but this is now not the case. All nominations forms must be returned by this Thursday November 10thto outgoing Secretary Michael McCarthy, no later than 12 Noon. Nominees are also invited for the position of Officer for Irish Language & Culture



Officers elected on the night

Hon. President: Most Rev Dermot Clifford

Life Presidents: Mick Maguire, Jerry Ring, Roger Kennedy

Chairperson: Michael Ryan C (Solohead)

Vice Chairperson: Tom Hayes (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

Secretary: Assistant Secretary: John Morrissey (Galtee Rovers)

Treasurer:

Assistant Treasurer: Billy Ryan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

PRO: John O’Shea (Clonoulty/Rossmore)

Assistant PRO: Francis Coughlan (Arravale Rovers)

Youth Officer: Joe Hammersley (Clonoulty/Rossmore)

Officer Irish Language and Culture:

Coaching Officer: Tom O’Donnell (Golden/Kilfeacle)

Development Officer: Tom English (Eire Og Annacarty Donohill)

Youth Officer: Owen Doody (Cappawhite)

Bord na nOg Rep: Tommy Landers (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

Referee Co-Ordinator: Franny Quinn (Cappawhite)

Management Committee: Michael Ryan (c), Tom Hayes, Secretary to be appointed, John Morrissey, Treasurer to be appointed, John Currivan, Noel O'Brien, Michael Long, Tom English

CCC: Michael Ryan C, Secretary to be appointed, Michael McCarthy, Tom English, John O’Shea, John Morrissey and Referee's Co Coordinator