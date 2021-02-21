Death, following an accident, of Tipperary athletics legend Anthony Barrett

The death has been announced, following an accident in Teneriffe, of Tipperary athletics legend Anthony Barrett.

The Killenaule man, who died tragically in an accident in Teneriffe, was the country’s leading long-jumper in a glittering career which saw him annex Irish titles in 74,76,79,81, and 82.

Coming from a very sporting background, his father John was a talented 800m and 400m runner who competed regularly at athletic meets throughout the country, Anthony, with his sisters Imelda and Carmel backboned the Killenaule club team who were a dominant force on the national scene in the seventies and eighties.



All three won Irish schools titles before going on to be leading figures in their disciplines at national level as the Killenaule club successfully challenged the country’s best, an outstanding achievement for a small rural club.

The late Anthony Barrett



Though Anthony was a top-class sprinter and triple jumper, his speciality was the long jump. His personal best of 7.59m set in 79 still ranks as eighth in the national ratings. He actually broke the national record at a meet in Belfield but because the wind conditions at the time did not meet international standards, the effort was not ratified as a national record. He was also a member of the national sprint relay team, and was placed in national sprint championships while also winning numerous Munster and Tipperary titles in both events.



Apart from winning the national title on five occasions, Anthony was placed on several other occasions. He also had a successful international career, wearing the Irish singlet on nine occasions at Europa Cup and West Athletics events.



Former Irish athletics team manager, Michael Guinan, was secretary of the Killenaule club during Anthony’s career and along with Anthony’s father John, coached the Irish champion for much of his career.



Extending the sympathy of former club members to the Barrett family on their great loss, he said - “Anthony was up there with the very best in his discipline and brought great honour to himself, his family and Killenaule during a brilliant career. The Barrett family put Killenaule on the athletics map and Anthony, his sisters Imelda and Carmel, the Dunnes, Margaret Kirby and the Ryans, were central to the success the cub enjoyed at that time,” Michael said.



He added – Anthony was not only very talented but he was a very dedicated and determined competitor who was held in the highest regard by all in athletics. He was one of our greatest and he will not be forgotten.



Aged 64, Anthony is mourned by his children Kyle, John and Joyce, his partner, Dale, his sisters Imelda Vaughan and Carmel Walshe and a wide circle of relatives and friends.



The sympathy of sports followers in the county and further afield go to the immediate and extended family of this outstanding Tipperary athlete.

Funeral Arrangements Later. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.