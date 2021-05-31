Tipp footballers must travel to Longford for relegation clash

The draw was made this morning and in keeping with the way the season has been going so far, Tipp lost the toss.

The Tipperary senior footballers will be away for their Allianz National Football League Division three relegation play-off against Longford, the weekend after next.

The reigning Munster champions lost this morning’s toss and will now have to travel to play Longford in Longford - a very difficult venue from which to emerge with victory.

Following a win over Wicklow and losses to Limerick and Offaly, David Power’s side finished third in Division 3 south and are in real danger of being relegated into division 4 which would be a total disaster for the side. The Mansger has described the up-coming clash with Longford as being an All-Ireland Final for Tipperary.