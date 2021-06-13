Tipperary footballers relegated to division 4 after defeat to Longford

Longford 1-13

Tipperary 0-9



Tipperary's senior footballers were consigned to division four of the Allianz National Football League when they fell heavily to Longford in Pearse Park, Longford this afternoon.



A disaster for Tipperary, relegation just about sums up the season so far and it will be extremely difficult for the squad to rally themsleves for the championship in four weeks time.

Tipperary lost Alan Campbell within ten minutes of the start of the game and into the team came Jimmy Feehan. David Power had given Michael Quinlivan his first start of the season in a bid to add drive to the attack. However, it was Longford who made the running and with a section of home support they looked to have plenty of running in the legs.

Tipp, though they not enjoy a great first half were still in the game at 0-7 to 0-5, with the Tipp scores coming from Steven O'Brien, and Conor Sweeney (4).

But the major talking point at the interval was the refereeing - Laois man Seamus Mulhaire, who shipped a tackle during play early on, had a very poor first half, denying Tipp a very real penalty shout, and then giving a very questionable free against Quinlivan who had kicked a super point. Then, upon questioning the decision Quinlivan was back carded. It wasn't just Tipp who were smarting at some of the decisions - Longford were incensed at times too. Who's be a referee?

Tipperary had fared better in the second quarter, but they still needed to up the ante if they were to preserve their division 3 status. There needed to be greater speed in the transition of the ball from defence to attack. It would be a very nervy second half.

Tipp started well upon resumption and were back on terms by the 13th minute with Paudie Feehan, Kevin Fahey and Padraic Looram scores. But, a disaster loomed when Dessie Reynolds goalled for Longford to give them a 1-9 to 0-8 water break lead.

The goal was the game changer and Longford raced for the winning post as they went on to win by seven points in what turned out to be a comfortable victory. Tipperary can have no complaints – it was a very poor showing which lacked intensity and spark.