Carrick Swan GAA Club news

Carrick Swan senior hurlers were defeated by Éire Óg Annacarty in the County Hurling League at Pairc na nEalaí in Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday morning last as they continue their preparations for this year’s championship.
The senior team travel to Mullinahone next Sunday to play Mullinahone in the next round of the League. Throw-in will be at 12 noon.
The Junior B camogie team drew with Ballingarry last Saturday evening in a tournament game.
The U13B and D teams secured two good wins against Ballingarry and Kilsheelan in their respective football championships.
The B team travelled to Mullinahone on Tuesday night while the D team travelled to Monroe to play Moyle Rovers the same evening.
The D team play St Patrick’s in Carrick on Thursday and will play their neighbour Carrick Davins in their third game of the week at Davin Park at 10am on Saturday. The B team play Ballingarry at Pairc na nEalaí the same morning.
Meanwhile, the U11 team will play Killenaule in football on Sunday at 10am. The match takes place in Killenaule.
The club’s U7 players enjoyed some football games in Kilsheelan. The Swan Club thanks the Kilsheelan/Kilcash GAA Club for inviting the Swan players.
Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 01, 10, 13, 22. The €5,000 jackpot wasn’t won. Five players matched three numbers and won €40 each. This week’s jackpot is €5,250.
