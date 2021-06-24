Huge blow for Tipp ladies footballers as Moloney and Morrissey's seasons effectively over

The management team must now face the task of planning their championship campaign without both players

Tipperary's ladies footballers have been rocked by the news that attacking stars Emma Morrissey and Aishling Moloney are both likely to be out for the rest of the season following serious injuries picked up during the Lidl National Football League campaign.



The league was a major challenge for Tipperary starting off with the opener against Cork away in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. And that result, and subsequent results did not go the way of Declan Carr's charges, eventhough there were improvements all along the way, culminating in perhaps their best showing against Westmeath in the relegation play-off in Offaly the weekend before last.



Tipperary were in a position to win that game, but the chance was let slip and unfortunately relegation was to be the lot of the panel which has worked very hard in training since the return after the lockdown.



Perhaps had Aishling Moloney - who was injured in the clash with Dublin at Semple Stadium - and Emma Morrissey who picked up a serious leg injury - been available for that trip to play Westmeath, the outcome might have been different.



But, the management team must now face the task of planning their championship campaign without both players - Morrissey broke her leg and is ruled out for a number of months, while Moloney will meet a consultant this week before undergoing a significant rehabilitation process prior to even considering kicking a football again - the season is effectively over for both ladies - a huge blow to them personally and to the Tipperary players and management team.



Both ladies are wished well in their recovery as they bid to get back into the blue and gold jersey again soon.