Evergreen Ava heads Cabra treble at Thurles Greyhound Stadium

Catch up on all the news from Thurles dogs at the weekend

No doubt eyeing a tilt at the upcoming Tipperary Cup, Ava Scally’s Cabra Ava (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Smokey) once again stole the show on a Saturday at Thurles Greyhound Stadium while spearheading a wonderful treble for the Scally family kennels when a facile winner of the featured A0 525.



The 2020 Champion Bitch at the Premier track shows no sign of slowing having turned four years of age last month and backing up her victory in the same grade last time, a level break from trap 3 was enough for Cabra Ava to secure command of the rails with smart early pace on the run to the first bend.



Extending while turning, she was pursued to back-straight by Slaneyside Post but a four-length halfway lead would only increase further in the latter half of the race as the Scally darling maintained a powerful gallop throughout. With ten lengths to spare over that same rival at the line, Cabra Ava posted a slick 28.79 (-20) in an eleventh career success.



The first leg of the Scally treble came in the opening ON2 525 which proved a smart contest as Cabra Sonic (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) claimed a most game debut victory.



A September 2019 pup, his level break from trap 4 saw him battling for the early lead between runners but bravely securing command of the rails at the opening turn, the Scally debutant fully struck the front on the run to the back-straight.



Never able to fully shake-off the attentions of Russmur Liz however, the winner’s lead was just a length at the third bend before steely resolve saw him again edge clear in the home stretch. In behind, the hugely eye-catching Abigails Mystery reduced much greater arrears to just two lengths at the line when denying Russmur Liz for second, but Cabra Sonic was not for catching in a smart 29.48 (-20).



Completing the Saturday trio for the kennels in the concluding A5 525, Paddy Scally’s Cabra Veyron (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Smokey) progressed for his debut experience when battling hard to win an early tussle for supremacy with Private Jet. Edging clear beyond halfway, the September 2019 pup held the fast-finishing Slanestown Nidge by three lengths in 29.87 (-20), a second win for his litter on the night.



Aoife retains attractive profile

Now with eight races in her early career, it is an accurate overview to assert that when securing relative clear passage, Michelle Dwan’s Borna Aoife (Droopys Jet-Borna Central) invariably converts and impressing once again in a fourth race win, the February 2019 whelp dominated a warm A2 525 on Saturday.



Smartly to stride from trap 3, the imposing 73lbs bitch was made to battle for a narrow advantage at the opening bend and holding strong against some bumping with Railteen Dara, held a one length lead entering the back-straight.



Thoroughly impressing beyond halfway however, the Dwan charge stretched readily clear and increasing her lead with an attractive gallop all the way to the line, Borna Aoife held six lengths over Railteen Dara in a fast 29.27 (-20).



Next best over 525 yards, Tony Bennett’s Chestnut Ghost (Head Bound-Playmistyforme) found smart improvement when doubling his win tally in a similarly dominant performance to claim the A6 525.



The April 2019 youngster had claimed his sole previous win in the same grade but takes a significant step up the grading ladder having led from the early strides when level away from trap 4. Establishing a near two length lead at the opening bend, he led Holiday Gal to the back-straight before readily settling the contest in strong running fashion thereafter. With seven lengths to spare over that same rival, the Pairic Campion trained Chestnut Ghost posted a smart 29.38 (-20).



Later on the card, the A3 525 was a thrilling affair where Lingrawn Tara (Superior Product-Lingrawn Suzy) just about led throughout her ninth career win for Kevin Jones.



Defending the inside rail following a sharp break from trap 1, the January 2018 whelp held a one length lead at the opening turn before readily increasing her advantage while negotiating the bends at pace. Tracked on the run to halfway by Chestnut Chief, the Jones charge was four to the good before a powerful effort form the latter saw him steadily reduce the deficit to the home stretch. All out, Lingrawn Tara’s stamina reserves just lasted to the line with a head to spare over a gallant Chestnut Chief in 29.51 (-20).



The earlier IRGT A3 525 produced a near identical time but the fifth career win for the Three Ks Syndicate’s Nowurmovin (Laughil Blake-Cats Belle) came in more comfortable fashion as the David Flanagan charge proved much too strong beyond halfway.



Moderately to stride from trap 6, the June 2018 whelp remained true to her wide seeding at the opening bend and rounding tightly packed rivals while turning, struck the front at the top of the back-straight. A one length lead over Whizzing Jet steadily increased in the latter half of the race and staying strongly, Nowurmovin posted 29.52 (-20) in a cosy six and a half-length success.



Odessa still unbeaten

Saturday featured a brace of sprint contests and fastest when claiming the S3 330, Brian Kennedy’s Kilara Odessa (Droopys Sydney-Kilara Jessie) remained unbeaten in her career start for trainer Michael Donnelly.



Swift to stride from trap 1, the January 2020 pup just about shaded the early exchanges when defending a narrow advantage over Code Hill to the opening turn. Advancing to strike the front on the outside, that latter rival appeared a menacing threat approaching the home-straight but railing well for the shortest route, Kilara Odessa rallied gamely before forging clear to a one length verdict at the line in 18.03 (-10). Backing up her debut 525 score, the winner will seek a hattrick next time.



The remaining sprint event came in S5 grade and extending a smart strike-rate at the outset of her career, Brian Doyle’s Long Kiwi (Droopys Jet-Cruel Intentions) claimed a fourth win from seven race starts. Swiftly to stride from trap 3, the February 2019 whelp led throughout a one and a half length defeat of Yahoo Susan in 18.18 (-10).



Saturday featured just a sole 570-yard contest and doubling his win tally in game fashion was James Kennedy’s Laganore News (Good News-Beakstown Dazl). Last on the run to the bend from trap 6, the March 2019 whelp had a minimum of six lengths to recover on pacesetter Aghadown Aliysa when third at the top of the back-straight before a powerful effort from halfway saw him overhaul that rival for a visually impressive victory with one and a half lengths to spare in 32.17 (-20).



The remaining races on Saturday both came over the standard trip with the A4 525 delivering a second career win for Diarmuid Everard’s Great Paddy (Droopys Jet-Zari Frankie). A November 2019 pup, the Brendan Everard charge showed the best early dash from trap 6 before streaking clear of packing rivals at the bend for a facile eleven length verdict over Triangle Alfie in 29.79 (-20) before Adam Hogg’s Whizzing Charlie (Laughil Duke-Whizzing Josie) claimed the A5 525 with a second win from eight starts, posting 30.08 (-20).



Top Dog

Best of the boys on Saturday, Chestnut Ghost (Head Bound-Playmistyforme) found smart progression in his A6 victory, and a repeat of his improved break may see him cope with a rise to A3.



Best Bitch

Having reached veteran racing stage, Cabra Ava (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Smokey) remains in sparkling form and her 28.79 (-20) display confirms that she is still a major player on the Open race scene.



One To Watch

Saturday’s ON2 proved a warm contest and chasing home Cabra Sonic in their 29.48 (-20) clash, Abigail Morrissey’s Abigails Mystery (Belles Direction-Geelo Lu Lu) thoroughly caught the eye after first bend bumping. All of ten lengths adrift at the top of the back-straight, powerful pace from that point saw the August 2019 whelp just two lengths adrift at the line and he should have entered all notebooks as a pup to follow closely over coming weeks.