Search

03 May 2022

Tipperary Soccer: Fairytale run ends for TS&DL youths side in Cork

Tipperary Soccer: Fairytale run ends for TS&DL youths side in Cork

The Galbally United Youths team whose great Munster Cup run came to an end on Bank Holiday Monday against Douglas Hall in Cork.

Reporter:

Reporter

03 May 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Munster Youths Cup semi-final

Douglas Hall 2 – 0 Galbally United


TSDL Youths side Galbally United’s fairytale run to the semi-final of this year’s Munster Youths Cup came to an end in Cork on Monday afternoon when they went down bravely to an excellent Douglas Hall side, who they matched for footballing quality but, alas, not for clinical finishing.
Both teams had their chances in a very open first half, but it was the Cork side who opened the scoring in the 28th minute when they took advantage of Galbally having committed to an attack to break downfield quickly, and catch the visiting side’s defence flat-footed.
After that the home side played a game of cat and mouse with the TSDL side, allowing them plenty possession of the ball, but defending comfortably and not giving up and clear chances at the back. As the game inexorably wound down, they managed to find the knockout punch once again on the counter, when they were awarded a penalty kick nine minutes from time, which they despatched to get the second and insurance goal and guarantee their passage into the final.
It was a somewhat cruel result for the visiting side, but they will have fond memories of a great run, where they more than showed they were capable of going toe to toe with any side in the province.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media