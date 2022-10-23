FBD Insurance CSHC Final: Stalemate in Semple as Cleary points forces a replay

Kiladangan 1-21

Kilruane MacDonagh 2-18

A superb Tipperary senior hurling final ended in stalemate at Semple Stadium this afternoon when a late free from Willie Cleary of Kilruane MacDonagh tied up the clash with neighbours Kiladangan.

There was a huge attendance in FBD Semple Stadium for the final and despite the heavy rain which had fallen early in the day, the Gods were smiling on the final with bright sunshine replacing the dark clouds.

Both sides of the pitch were opened for this final and that enhanced the atmosphere too - a setting befitting the county's hurling showpiece, which broadcast live on TG4.

Despite being the slight underdog, Kilruane MacDonagh were really up for this game. They shot from the traps with points from Conor Cleary and Willie Cleary early on, and were 0-4 to 0-2 in front after ten minutes - Willie Connors and Declan McGrath pointing for Kiladangan while Willie Cleary and Cian Darcy added the two for Kilruane MacDonagh.

But, Kiladangan were back on terms soon after with Paul Flynn and Brian McLoughney scores, before a really important moment in the game arrived. A break forward from Niall O’Meara saw him find Jerome Cahill who buried the ball in the net for an 18th minute Kilruane MacDonagh goal.

That goal was to be the difference between the sides at the break - Kilruane MacDonagh leading by 1-9 to 0-9. The Kilruane MacDonagh scores came from Willie Cleary (2), Sean McAdams and Thomas Cleary while Paul Flynn, Joe Gallagher, Willie Connors and Tadhg Gallagher had the Kiladanagan scores to keep them in the hunt.

Kiladangan came out strong in the second half and hit five of the first seven scores - all from McLoughney -to tie up the game.

However, a brilliant goal from Jerome Cahill in the 17th minute gave the initiative back to Kilruane MacDonagh and as the teams raced towards the finish line, Kiladangan got a real shot in the arm when Paul Flynn goalled in the 22nd minute after a defensive error.

From then until the end it was tense and tough with every ball fought for with great endeavour - Kilruane MacDonagh coming from behind to go in front, and then KIladanagan doing likewise before Cleary’s last gasp equaliser.

A brilliant final - the replay will be next weekend in Semple Stadium.