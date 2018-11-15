Childcare Conference at Templemore College

The Early Childhood Education Level 6 class at Templemore College of Further Education are hosting a conference in the College on November 17, 2018.

The conference will commence at 9:30 am and conclude at 1:00 pm.

The conference theme is "Embrace in the care of those who support you - Champions will rise!"

Guest speakers will talk about the supports that are available to anyone in an educational or care setting and the benefits of these supports.

All welcome. For more information please contact Templemore College of Further Education, Richmond, Templemore.

Tel: 0504 -31007.

Web: www.tcfe.ie