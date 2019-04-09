JK Brackens Senior hurlers got their campaign off to a winning start

Our Senior hurlers got their campaign off to a winning start in Littleton on Saturday afternoon last when they defeated St. Mary's of Clonmel on a 4-14 to 2-13 scoreline.

In the junior hurling League we lost out to Thurles Gaels in Littleton on Sunday morning - the home side winning by 3-14 to 3-9. Result of the weekend was our U-14 hurlers victory over Newport in the Feile B County Final on Saturday. The boys got off to a strong start and led by nine at the interval. The Mulcair lads battled hard in the second half but Brackens ran out comfortable winners on a 3-7 to 1-4 scoreline. They now go forward to represent Tipperary in the All-Ireland finals in Cork.

Congratulations to Tina Aissou who won €588 in this weeks 50/50 draw. Tina bought her ticket in the Templemore Arms. Remember the draw takes place each Saturday night so make sure your name is in the bucket.

This weeks adult fixtures sees our Senior Footballers take on Ballyporeen in Golden at 5pm on Saturday while our Intermediate footballers travel to Holycross to take on Golden at 6pm on Sunday evening. All fixtures here are correct at time of going to print. For all fixtures, results and news go to jkbrackensgaa.com or simply downlowad the Brackens app on Clubzap. As part of the new website we also have a photos section which we will continue to update. Anyone that has a photo which they would like to submit, whether recent or old, please contact Ronan Loughnane.