Glowing tributes to volunteers who answered the cleanup ‘call’ in Templemore

Pictured above some of the rubbish in the cemetery

Glowing tributes have been paid to the many volunteers who answered “the call” from one person in the town to organise a clean-up of the local cemetery.

The overgrown and unkempt condition of the cemetery has really been a disgrace for some time.

On the first night 19 volunteers arrived to do the job and cleaned up family graves and surrounds.

The work which is most rewarding is an ongoing project and the group are encouraging anybody with some time to spare to come along on Thursday evenings at 7pm during the summer months (weather permitting).

They are asking that people with family graves would

- please continue to tidy up these graves every now and again

- please take home any debris, withered flowers and flower pots.