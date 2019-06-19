O’Brien and Quinn complete the double for Templemore's Lakeside Pitch & Putt

Famous for poets, playwrights and all things literature, Listowel saw Lakeside pen their own masterpiece on Saturday last as Martha O'Brien and Mary Quinn both completed a Munster double.

Having captured the Matchplay titles at Cashel in May the pair were reasonably confident of success but the North Kerry hamlet was unfamiliar territory.

The Senior competition quickly became a two horse race between Martha and Breda Lonergan of Tipp Town. Martha had the slenderest of leads after 18 but opened the second round with two great birdies to lead by 3 with 12 to play. Back came Lonergan and things were all square playing the last.

Martha bogeyed and Lonergan had two putts for the win. Still hard to believe she three-putted. And she never recovered. Martha played the nine-hole play-off in -2 to secure her second Munster title.

Meanwhile the Intermediate battle was very tight with defending champion Bridget Shelley getting off to a flyer. Two fistfuls on 16 and 17 cost her dear however as the mighty Quinn and National Nett matchplay champion Sarah O'Neill battled it out for Gold.

Crucially Mary got to the clubhouse first with a 110 total following a couple of great pars before the heavens opened. Socks, jocks, shirts and trousers all got soaked. O'Neill was on 2 over with four to play but a couple of closing bogeys handed Mary her first Munster Intermediate strokeplay title (following 3 silvers) and a unique double for the Toome woman. A strong finish from Bridget saw her claim 3rd place.

Well done also to Frances Ryan, Elaine Quinn and Josie McCormack who, while not in the medals, competed well and did the club proud. Lily and Lucy kept them all in touch back home while the roast beef in the Devon Arms was most welcome as were the celebratory drinks afterwards. Sunday saw the Gents, Senior and Inter competitions take place. Stephen Shoer and Brian Cahill played in the Senior with Brian shooting -12 to make the final 18 which was an excellent achievement in such illustrious company. Stephen agonisingly missed out by one stroke.

Sean McCormack was our sole representative in the Inter Grade but despite shooting ten birdies too many bogeys saw him just miss out on the Final 18.

Back to brass tacks this week as the Greys Matchplay and Templemore Jewellers commence. See board for details.