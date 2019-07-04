Five year Action Plan to be launched for Templemore

Templemore is set for further community development over the next number of years as a ‘five year Community Action Plan’ is set to be launched in the Templemore Arms on Thursday, July 11 at 8.30pm.

The plan has been produced through consultation and feedback between the local community and Templemore Community Development Association, which was set up following the demise of our much loved Town Council.

Mr. Tom Peters, Chair of TCDA told us that “a lot of dedicated work and commitment has been put into the action plan to date and if we can achieve the actions in the plan it will have a positive effect right in the heart of the community” The main areas targeted are described in the plan as; community action, sports and well-being, the economy, tourism and community assets, such as our wonderful town park. There is strong emphasis on making the most of our natural environment and heritage. Also the key infrastructure and service improvements, which are the remit of external agencies and bodies, are identified in the plan. Tom acknowledged that the plan is challenging but that it seeks to make an impact through small and medium sized projects. He urged the community to come along and support the launch and celebrate the work that has been done.

Chair of the town plan sub-committee, Kevin Ludlow, told us that the success of the plan will depend on the community working together and in partnership with other agencies and bodies, both voluntary and statutory, adding that “as time moves on, various groups will be formed in relation to priority actions in the plan and I encourage everyone to get involved in their areas of interest and give support into the future” Kevin said the plan integrated the ideas that emerged from the community and was a reflection of that community spirit and thought and that it was feasible to complete it within a reasonable period of time.

All are welcome to attend the launch night on Thursday, July 11 at 8.30pm in the Templemore Arms.