Busy week for Templemore Community Services

Our Day Centre has had a busy week! A 6 week mindfulness course for older people started on Monday November 4 - the first session was enjoyed by everyone who took part. The course is continuing each Monday morning until December 9.

Our Cognitive Stimulation Therapy group for older people with dementia is continuing on a Wednesday morning and is looked forward to by all! Our Day Centre staff have been busy too, with new staff completing their first aid training, and existing staff updating their training also.

Over in Templemore Community Preschool, Halloween was celebrated by the young children with their teachers helping them to make Halloween treats, and everyone getting into the spirit of the season with a Halloween Fancy Dress party!

This week the children are learning about the importance of hand washing, and coughing and sneezing safely – very important during the winter months!

Our preschool staff are busy too, with two staff members beginning a 2 year degree programme in Early Childhood Education and Care in Limerick (Fetac Level 7), and all staff updating their first aid training and manual handling.

Our Community Social Worker is currently taking referrals for a 6 week mum-to-be group which will start in the New Year and will be run in conjunction with the More Family Support Project.

The group will be a relaxing space for expectant mums who will get the chance to look at the importance of self care, prepare for their new arrival, meet other local mums and find out about local services. We also have our Baby, Parent and Toddler Group running on Thursday mornings during term time – 10-11.30am.

We have a lovely space at the back of our preschool room, with toys for the babies and toddlers, and tea and biscuits for the parents and carers!

Buzz in at the preschool gate on Church Avenue, opposite the Fire Station.

For information on any of our groups and services, please contact our office on 0504-31244.