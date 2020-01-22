Lakeside Pitch & Putt congratulates Martha O'Brien who received the prestigious Annerville award

Congratulations to Martha O'Brien who received the prestigious Annerville award in Clonmel last Saturday night in recognition of her fantastic achievements during 2019.

The highlight came at St Bridget's in June when she became the first player from Lakeside to capture a National Senior crown when she landed the Ladies Strokeplay title.

Apart from her on field prowess Martha also played a huge role at Lakeside over the past twelve months as Lady Captain and juvenile officer.

Thanks to her trojan efforts with Martin McCormack they completely transformed the juvenile scene and attracted just short of 100 new members. Well done Martha on a richly deserved award.

The dates for the Spring League have been announced with Sunday February 2 taking us to Tipperary Town.

By way of preparation there will be a warm-up sweepstake competition at Lakeside this Sunday morning at 10am (weather permitting).

The club will also host a table quiz in Murphy's pub on Saturday February 1 at 9pm. Table of 4 will cost €20. We encourage all club members and supporters to attend.