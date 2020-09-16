JK Brackens GAA team news

Hard luck to our U-12 hurlers (Group 1) who came up against a very strong Durlas Og outfit in the Park on Saturday afternoon last in the Mid final.

The boys in red got away to a lightning start and were not for catching as they led by 4-6 to 1-2 at half time.

Thurles continued to dominate after the break eventually running out 9-11 to 2-2 winners. It was a tough day at the office for the boys but one that they will learn from. You can only improve by playing against the best and they certainly had an excellent campaign.

Well done to all involved with both our U-12 teams as we now turn our attention to the big ball. Our U-14 hurlers do battle with Ballina this weekend in the County semi-final. See website/clubzap for fixture.

Our Minor footballers lost out to Drom by a single point in the Ragg last Wednesday night and face Thurles in Clonmore tonight. Thurles defeated Loughmore in the other game. There are four in the group with the top team advancing to the final. Second will play third in the lone semi-final. In Junior hurling both our teams are in semi-final action this coming weekend.

Our B team are first into action when they take on Gortnahoe in Templetuohy on Saturday evening at 6pm while the A team face Holycross in the Ragg on Sunday morning at 11.30pm. Congratulations to David Farrelly who followed in brother James' footsteps to claim the 50/50 Jackpot of €405 last Saturday night. David bought his winning ticket in Fitzpatrick's, Clonmore.