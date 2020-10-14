Fantastic turn out of players for recent event at Templemore Golf Club

Results

Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4, 18 hole Stableford. A fantastic turn out of players which contributed to a very competitive competition. This week winners. 1st Pat Nolan. 2nd Michael Webster. 3rd Cathal Leahy.

Mens Seniors

Men’s Seniors Thurs 8th. Oct . A fine turnout of 11 teams today with tight scoring the order of the day. 2 teams on 49pts. 1 on 47pts. and 2 on 46pts. 1st place on a count back with 34pts. on the last 6 holes were Tom Kenny, Pat O'Connell, Oliver Murray, and John Browne. 2nd. also, with 49pts. and 32 on the back 6 holes were Bertie Keane, Eddie Butler, and Mick Connell. 3rd. place with 47pts. were Dinny Tuohy, Gerry Keegan, Frankie Shortt and Tom Hogan.

Lotto

50/50 lotto week of October 11 winner Bernie Stapleton.

Dunbeg Outing

Due the recent Covid-19 restrictions the trip to Dunbeg on Tuesday, October 13 has been deferred. Contact the event organizer Tommy Foley.

Online booking

The club new online booking sSystem can be accessed on our website; www.templemoregolfclub.ie

No access to the course will be allowed without booking through the new system also registering on the Covid-19 rracing register. Visitors can contact info@templemoregolfclub.ie to request Tee times or link up with an existing member.

Fixtures

18 hole Stableford, Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18.