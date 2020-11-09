Templemore Ceremony of Remembrance

Ceremony of Remembrance

During Mass on November 22 we will remember all who have died in our parish. We will especially remember by name all who have died in our parish over the past 12 months. Invite family members and relatives to join us by webcam through our Facebook page, by twitch or on radio at 105.3fm.

November Remembrance Candles are available in each of our Churches or the Parish Office. This year the candles used at the front of the Altar will be glass holder for safety purposes. Cost €2. We also have the Red Memorial Candles available for home or graves at a cost €1. These can be purchased at Parish Church or in the Parish Office. Eucharistic Adoration will finish at 5pm for the winter months. Holy hour each Wednesday from 4-5pm. This can be viewed on the webcam or you can tune in to the radio on 105.3fm.

If you are an older person and would like someone to talk to, particularly since Covid-19, consider phoning Senior Line.

We are Ireland’s national confidential service for older people. We are open every day of the year from 10am-10pm. We are older people too, trained to listen and support. We would love to hear from you. Freefone 1800 80 45 91.



Recently deceased

Please pray for those who died recently:

Paddy Whelan, Clonmore.

Joe Costigan, College Hill.

Billy Connors, Church Street.