Molly Hyland 2020 Prose/Poetry Competition
The competition is run by the Mid West Region of ARA. This is a wonderful opportunity for all to put pen to paper.
There is a potential writer in us all. Give it a go while we are sheltering from the Covid-19 in these unprecedented times.
Entries may be sent to: Mary Cronin, Secretary, Mid-West Region ARA, 28 Kyle Fea, Croom, Co. Limerick.
E-mail: marycronin limerick 13@gmail.com
Entries close Tuesday December 15.
Any queries please contact Bridget O'Dea.
