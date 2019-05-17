Success for Tipperary school at Young Social Innovators Ireland awards

Thurles CBS were among the big winners at the 2019 Young Social Innovators awards in Dublin on Wednesday taking the top honours in the 'Making Our World Healthier' category.

The CBS students impressed the judging panel after designing a device to help prevent sleep apnoea.

Now in its 17th year, Young Social Innovators challenges young people to come up with and implement creative solutions to some of the most pressing issues facing them, their communities and wider Irish society.

Some 600 teenagers from more than 30 second-level schools around the country gathered at Croke Park on Wednesday, May 15 for this year’s awards ceremony, where the winners of the nine challenge categories, such as Making our World: Safer; Poverty Free; Fair and Just; Healthier, along with the winners of the Global Citizens Awards, the Social Media Award and others were also announced.

Congratulations to Sam, Luke, Oisin, Darragh and James who won the Young Social Innovator National Award in the category “Making Our World Healthier” at the All Ireland Finals of Y.S.I. in Croke Park yesterday. Well done boys! @YSInow @HealthyIreland @HSELive pic.twitter.com/pfam9ZBqsx — CBS Thurles (@cbsthurles) May 16, 2019

The winners of the challenge categories were:

· Make Our Community Better Challenge: Mercy Secondary School, Goldenbridge, Inchicore, Dublin 8

· Make Our World Healthier Challenge: Mercy Secondary School, Mounthawk, Tralee, Co Kerry

· Make Our World Healthier Challenge (Physical Health): C.B.S. Thurles, O'Donovan Rossa St, Thurles, Co Tipperary

· Relationships and Sexual Health Challenge: Meanscoil Gharman, Coill an Bhrúnaigh, Inis Córthaidh, Wexford

· Make Our World a Better Place for Young People Challenge: Mulroy College, Milford, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

· Make Our Country More Inclusive and Poverty Free Challenge: Coláiste Bríde, New Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22

· Make Our World Safer Challenge: Méanscoil Muire gan Smal, Convent of Mercy, Roscommon Town, Co Roscommon

· Make Our World Fair and Just Challenge: Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ, Laurel Hill, South Circular Road, Limerick

· Make Our Future More Sustainable Challenge: Castleisland Community College, Tonbwee, Castleisland, Co Kerry