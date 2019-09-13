Inaugural Setanta Games take place on Saturday in Thurles

Firefighters from all over Tipperary will participate in the games

Teams of Tipperary fire fighters will have their physical and mental endurance put to the test at the inaugural Setanta Fire Service Games, taking place in Thurles Fire Station, Brittas Road, Gortataggart, Thurles from 9.30am to 5.30 tomorrow, Saturday September.

Teams from every fire station in Tipperary will compete in challenges including a fire-engine pull, ‘hang tough’, tyre-flipping, box-jumping, and timed runs. Many of the activities will be completed wearing full fire-fighting equipment, and the winning team will be awarded the Setanta Cup.

The launch of the Setanta Games took place at the Rock of Cashel

The Setanta Fire Service Games marks the culmination of a wellness programme that has been pioneered by Tipperary Fire Services in partnership with Setanta College, the leading provider of sports courses.

The programme was developed to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of fire-fighters across Co. Tipperary. It has been rolled out over the past 18 months, with 11 fire-fighters completing diplomas in Personal Training, and Strength and Conditioning. The qualified fire-fighters are now designated Wellness Officers in their respective stations, working to roll out wellness programmes for their colleagues on an ongoing basis.