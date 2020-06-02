Concerns raised over dumping at Mitchel Street, Thurles

"This needs to be dealt with urgently and those dumping the rubbish need to be named and shamed." - Tommy Barrett.

Serious concerns have been raised about the amount of illegal dumping in the Lisheen Terrace, Mitchel Street Laneway in Thurles.



This is a laneway used by the residents in the area to access their houses and in recent years has become a dumping ground for all kinds of rubbish as our photo shows.



The residents of this terrace are very clear about who is dumping this rubbish but no action seems to be taken. Tipperary County Council and the Environmental Protection Agency have been contacted in relation to this and residents are now calling on Tipperary County Council to immediately remove all this rubbish and to install CCTV cameras in an attempt to catch those using this laneway to dump their rubbish.



More of the items disposed of in the laneway.

Local Community Activist Tommy Barrett was contacted by concerned residents: “I was shocked when residents of Lisheen Terrace invited me in to see the amount of rubbish dumped in this laneway which has attracted vermin. In a time when good hygiene is most important it is totally unacceptable to see this amount of rubbish being left in a laneway in our town.

“I was angry to hear that for many months residents have contacted Tipperary County Council and the Environmental Protection Agency regarding this issue and no progress has been made. I am now calling on the local authority, in the interest of the health of the residents, to immediately remove all this rubbish and take action against those who continue to dump at this location.



“I wish to highlight that the majority of residents in Mitchel Street dispose of their rubbish in the appropriate way and therefore it is totally unacceptable that they should have to live alongside this pile of rubbish. This needs to be dealt with urgently and those dumping the rubbish need to be named and shamed, or do we just accept this behaviour as normal ,” he said this week.