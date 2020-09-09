€500,000 for Tipp Disabled Persons Grant Scheme welcomed

The announcement of announcement of over €500,000 for Tipperary Disabled Persons Grant Scheme and Improved Works in Lieu of Social Housing Scheme has been welcomed today

Deputy Jackie Cahill T.D. and Senator Garret Ahearn have this morning welcomed Minister for Housing, Deputy Darragh O’Brien’s announcement of €18 million for home improvement grants for older people, those living with disabilities and those who qualify for social housing but are living in private accommodation. The Tipperary TD and Senator believe that this is a clear commitment from Government to improve the lives of older people and those with a disability.

“These grants will allow for works to be done such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms and downstairs bathrooms. Extensions in cases of overcrowding are also covered here. This means that older people and those living with a disability will have the opportunity to have work done to their homes to ensure that they live in better conditions”, he Deputy Cahill said.

"The improvement works in lieu of social housing are available for those who have qualified for social housing but remain in private accommodation. These funds will allow for individuals or families living in such houses to have necessary work done to their homes to bring it up to a comfortable and suitable standard.”

Deputy Jackie Cahill

“I welcome the announcement of €500,000 today for Tipperary that will allow for those who live with disabilities, older people, and those who qualify for social housing to make necessary home improvements so that their homes are safer, more comfortable, more suitable, and equipped to accommodate their unique needs”, he concluded.

Meanwhile Senator Garret Ahearn said: “The Disabled Persons Grant Scheme and the Improvement Works in Lieu of Local Authority Housing Scheme are administered directly by Tipperary County Council. Exchequer funding meets 90% of the cost of the works in each property, with the local authority providing the remaining 10%. In total €534,812.83 is granted under the two schemes for the area covered by Tipperary County Council.



“The DPG Scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability and is designed to help make life at home a little easier.



“For example the funding can be used for items such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms, setting up a bedroom downstairs etc. The scheme also provides extensions in cases of overcrowding in a home.

Senator Garret Ahearn

“In addition, funding is provided under the Improvement Works in Lieu of social housing scheme (IWILs). This allows local authorities to improve or extend privately owned accommodation, where the applicant has been approved for social housing. It allows those who are otherwise eligible for social housing to remain in private housing and for enhancements to that housing.



“This funding is designed to improve housing conditions for those who need it most and will help people to live independently in their own homes for longer.



“As Minister O’Brien has said it will also address issues of overcrowding in existing social housing stock, while improvement works on private homes in lieu of social housing also provides an alternative for those currently experiencing overcrowding in private accommodation.”