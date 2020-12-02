Moyne Road residents pay tribute to the late Pa Dwyer

It was with deep sadness that the residents of Moyne Road/Bellevue learned of the passing of Pa O’ Dwyer this week.



The word ‘gentleman’ has been used by many to describe Pa over the last few days. This is most appropriate as Pa was always so obliging, a wonderful neighbour and friend to so many.



He was a well known and respected figure in Thurles from his many years working with Thurles Town Council. He was a loyal supporter and coach for many years with Thurles Rugby Club and contributed a lot to promoting Rugby in the town.

The residents of Moyne Road/ Bellevue were honoured to provide a guard of honour as Pa’s funeral cortege made its way through the estate.



As Chairman of the Residents Association I extend our sympathies to Pa’s family, his wife Phil, sons JJ, Willie and Paraig, grandchildren James, Emily, Layla, Eimear and Danny, daughter in law Majella, brothers Dickie and John, sister Brideen and the extended O’ Dwyer family. May Pa rest in peace.



Tommy Barrett, Chairman of Moyne Road Bellevue Residents Association