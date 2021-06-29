Help fund the Tipperary Greenway feasibility study

The Tipperary Greenway Project was established in 2018, to organize the raising of funds for a feasibility study that will examine the potential of creating a Greenway between Clonmel and Thurles via Fethard.
The feasibility study will examine the prospect of using the former rail line that linked Clonmel and Thurles, and also all other possible options.
If a greenway is developed which links these two towns, it will have huge benefits to South County Tipperary and the Thurles region, economically (with extra tourism), socially (combatting rural isolation), and with additional health benefits (combatting obesity, increased mental health benefits, an exercise outlet).
The feasibility study is the first step on the ladder that will provide a cost-benefit analysis and further tangible data, on the potential a Greenway will have for the region.
This study needs your help. Donations can be made online to the gofundme.com tipperary greenway feasibility study page organised by the Tipperary Greenway Project.
So far the group has raised €601 out of a target of €1,500.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.