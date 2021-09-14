Energy Information Events in Littleton and Ballingarry in late September

Two information events this month, in Littleton and Ballingarry, will help you learn how to make your home or business warmer, cosier and healthier, while also saving money on home energy bills and benefiting the environment.

You will also have the opportunity to learn about what grants are available. The Ballingarry (Thurles) event is on Tuesday September 21 in the Ballingarry Enterprise Centre at 8pm and the Littleton event is on Thursday September 23 in the Moycarkey Borris Sports and Community Centre, Littleton at 8pm. There is no admission charge to the events.



Funding has been awarded under the Just Transition Fund to the ‘Community Led Just Transition North Tipperary’ Project, which is a collaboration between Ballingarry (Thurles) Community Development CLG, Littleton Development Association CLG and Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative CLG.

The project aims to mobilise community-led energy efficiency in communities affected by Peat Plant Closures. Two new Community Energy Officers will assist homeowners and businesses in registering their interest in taking part in the scheme. Imelda Goldsboro will be the point of contact for people in Moycarkey-Borris-Littleton, while Anita Hennebry will assist those in Ballingarry.



The community-led Just Transition North Tipperary’ Project will be rolled out in two phases.

Phase one involves carrying out technical assessments on homes and businesses in the area to see what energy upgrade works needs to be carried out. Phase Two will involve carrying out retrofit works and energy upgrades on the properties proceeding.

Since 2012, Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative CLG (ECTC) has upgraded over 800 homes and secured over €10 million in investment for Tipperary. For more information on this Just Transition Fund project visit the website energycommunitiestipp.ie/JTF.