Thurles St Patrick's Day Parade - submissions sought

Thurles St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee and Crutaigh Thurles are presenting a Virtual St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17 instead of the usual street parade.



Chairperson Johnny Kenehan said "We are now inviting clubs, groups, organisation and individuals to participate in the Virtual Parade 2022. Each group will have to video their presentation for inclusion on the day, this has to be done prior to the event in order to have each contribution slotted into a time frame for presentation on March 17.



The theme for this year's parade is Ancient Ireland.



All submissions be sent in by February 19 to enable editing where required and to overcome technical issues for the presentation to ensure a quality virtual show.



Please note when sending in submissions. These are the requirements: Name of Group or Individual; Title of Presentation; Brief Description; Use the best quality phone camera you have available; It must be recorded horizontally. (Phone turned to side).



Email submissions to cruthaigh.ireland@gmail.com or send via WhatsApp 089 419 3032. They can also contact that number or email if they have any questions.



There will be prizes for entries for the following categories: Best Overall Entry; Best Production; Best Dance; Best Performance; Best Presentation; Most Entertaining; Best Spectacle; Best Costume; Most Original. There will be a special prize on the day for something that may catch the judge's eye that will warrant appreciation.



The committee is also asking shops and commercial interests to adorn their premises with greenery in an Ancient Irish and St. Patrick's theme for the Best Dressed Window and Best Runner Up and The Best Traditional Window and Runner Up, in the week up to Patrick's Day.