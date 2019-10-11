'Extremely proud' Eishtec Clonmel team celebrate 'incredible achievement'

Having opened its Clonmel office back in October 2015, Eishtec at Ard Gaoithe has quickly become one of the town’s biggest employers.

It currently employs over 300 hard-working and dedicated staff, who offer an exemplary customer service support to its partners in the UK (EE and BT).

“On average we speak to over 130,000 customers per month,” says operations manager Shane Foley.

“Our aim is to continue to challenge the standards of service. Along with being shortlisted for the Best Large Business Award at this year’s Tipperary Chamber Awards, we have also been shortlisted for European Contact Centre of the Year Award in London this coming November. This is an incredible achievement and one we are all extremely proud of in Clonmel.

“The key behind the success story of Eishtec Clonmel is our people and they remain the key component to everything we do,” he adds.