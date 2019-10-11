Tipperary’s Raheen House Hotel plan ‘exciting’ future

Clonmel's Raheen House Hotel is “incredibly proud” to have need nominated for the Best Tourism and Hospitality Business Award at the County Tipperary Business Awards.

“Local support is everything to us, and we see this nomination as an endorsement of what we do and how we do it. It’s thanks to the support and goodwill of the people of the Premier County that we have weathered all economic storms, and come out stronger than ever,” says Raheen House Hotel general manager Mark Ryan.

“We’ve been in existence for almost 25 years and for each of those years we’ve been learning and evolving to meet the needs of our guests and the many wedding couples that choose to spend their big day with us,” he continues.

Raheen general manager Mark Ryan

“Bringing the hotel from its humble beginnings to where it is now while retaining all of its charm was a labour of love, but the thing we are most proud of is our people. We want our guests to feel like when they are coming to Raheen House, they are coming home. That is the level of comfort, contentment and relaxation we strive for and our team go above and beyond to make this a reality.

“Over the past few years we have been working hard to develop the business, reinvesting in the hotel and its expansion. We refurbished the hotel and grounds in 2015, and we are hoping to add more bedrooms in the near future. We currently employ 20 staff members, and with the growth of the business this will increase year-on-year. We are looking with excitement to the future, both for the hotel itself and the county as a whole,” he adds.