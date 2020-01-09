Cashel Town and St Michael's hoping to continue Tipperary's involvement in FAI Junior Cup

There is a full programme of soccer games lined up on both Saturday and Sunday in the Tipperary Southern and District League.

No doubt, the showpiece games are the FAI Junior Cup 6th Round ties when County Tipperary’s last surviving teams will be hoping to advance further but both face tough away assignments.

It will be a long way to Donegal for FAI Junior Cup holders St Michael’s who travel to face Inishowen League side Greencastle on Sunday with a 1 pm kick-off.

The county’s only other side still standing are Cashel Town who will make a trip eastwards to take on Wexford League side Gorey Rangers with that game kicking off at 2 pm.

We wish both sides the best of luck on their travels.

There are also four games down for decision in the Clonmel Credit Union Premier League: Vee Rovers v Glengoole United; Cahir Park v Bansha Celtic, Clonmel Town v Two-Mile-Borris, and Peake Villa v Clonmel Celtic.