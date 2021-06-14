A west Tipperary GAA club is launching a new draw this month after Covid delay ends

Galtee Rovers Captain Ciara Halpin and Sarsfield's Katelyn Ruddy in action during last weekend's county intermediate final.
GALTEE ROVERS ST PECAUN’S GAA CLUB DRAW
The 2021 club draw is commencing this month with two draws on Saturday, 26 June. It did not commence earlier in the year due to the lockdown. There will be 12 draws, tickets €7 per draw.
Tickets available from sellers or any committee member. Your continued support for the draw is appreciated.
GALTEE ROVERS ST PECAUN’S GAA CLUB LOTTO
Last week’s €20 lucky dip winners were: Bansha Physio Clinic, Niamh Nolan, Brendan Healy and Paul Shanahan. Sellers prize €20 Noel Browne. Three extra lucky dips winners in a special additional draw were John Lynch, Sixmilebridge €300, Noel Browne and Nora Peters €100 each.
This weeks jackpot is €15,200.
Tickets available from sellers, local shops and online.
